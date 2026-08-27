This week's Epic Games Store free games are for the space fans and the horse girls

Whether you're looking to blast off into space or saddle up and gallop across the finish line on your very own steed, this week's Epic Games Store free games are chalk and cheese.

First up on offer this week is open-world survival crafter, Breathedge. It's a quirky, tongue-in-cheek title that hits you with funny lines and quips right from the word go. Sending you off into space accompanied by an immortal chicken that you use as a multipurpose tool (as you do), you'll step into the shoes of the Man. The Man is on a journey to deliver his grandfather's ashes to a funeral. You know, just typical space things.

Even more interesting is the conspiracy that the Man finds himself in. As you try to survive and avoid all manner of deaths when navigating wide-open space outside your ship, you'll pick up different materials - creating items as you go in order to progress the narrative and see the credits roll.

If that doesn't take your fancy, next up on our list for this week's Epic Games Store offer is Rival Stars Horse Racing. The Desktop Edition, specifically. Released in 2020, this game has you taking part in races, breeding and creating horses (yes - you can raise cute little foals, and horses you create can be shared with others), all while managing an old family ranch that you've been handed the keys to.

As you take to the races, you'll be provided with commentary, experiencing motion-captured animations across loads of different tracks. While racing is absolutely a big focus here, you can also train up your horses, sell them on, upgrade your homestead, and even head out for a leisurely ride with your companion across a meadow in Quick Ride mode. Find a cute spot on your way? There's a photo mode to use to capture that perfect vista with.

Breathedge and Rival Stars Horse Racing: Desktop Edition are both available for free via the Epic Games Store between Thursday September 27 and Thursday September 3 at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST / 5pm CEST. They're yours to keep once claimed, so head here to grab them while the offer lasts.