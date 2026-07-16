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Gameplay image from psychological horror Luto, one of the Epic Games Free games this week

This week's Epic Games Store free games go spooky with mystery and psychological horror

The EGS free games offering this week are getting spooky with a colorful turn-based adventure and something skin-crawlingly unsettling.

Ava Thompson-Powell
Ava Thompson-Powell Contributor
Ava is a fan of all things relating to The Sims and Dead by Daylight, to immersive RPGs, MMOs, and cozy games
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If you're itching for spooky season already and can't wait for the sugar overload or late-night horror flicks, this week's Epic Games Store free games have you venturing into the 90s to solve mysteries in Echo Generation, or trying to escape your home in Luto.

Psychological horror game lovers will be right at home (literally) in Epic Games' first offering of first-person Luto. Describing itself with a laundry list of horror themes like dreams, secrets, love, loss, and regret, you'll step into the shoes of someone unable to leave their home. As you play, Luto will "test your senses," having you delve "into an enigmatic place," and navigate "labyrinthine paths full of secrets." Complete with a gnawing, screeching soundtrack and uneasy narration, this one will have you seeing things in the dark long after you stop playing.

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2021's Echo Generation, on the other hand, is one for the millennials. Think Stranger Things, Final Fantasy, and a bit of Scooby Doo all rolled into one. With a colorful, cartoony voxel art style that screams old-school nostalgia, you'll step into the shoes of a kid while exploring a town with your sister and dog. As you go, you'll be battling all kinds of enemies in turn-based combat, from mechs to humans, and giant worms - all while trying to find your dad. What's particularly fun about this one is the button mashing and meters you'll need to fill up in the form of small mini-games for skills in fights, keeping things engaging while you take down your foes.

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Luto and Echo Generation are both available for free via the Epic Games Store between Thursday, July 16 and Thursday, July 23 at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST / 5pm CEST. Once you've claimed them, they'll remain in your library after the week is up - so head here and grab them while you can.

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