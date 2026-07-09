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Gameplay of Nova Lands featuring islands, water, and animals

This week's Epic Games Store free games has you exploring a 2D planet or setting up as a tattoo tycoon

EGS is back with their weekly free games, and this round's offering is the 2D open-world Nova Lands and the management sim Tattoo Tycoon.

Ava Thompson-Powell
Ava Thompson-Powell Contributor
Ava is a fan of all things relating to The Sims and Dead by Daylight, to immersive RPGs, MMOs, and cozy games
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Epic Games Store is back with their free games of the week, and this time around, you can blast off to a mysterious planet to explore and build in Nova Lands, or manage your very own tattoo parlor in Tattoo Tycoon.

If you've ever wanted to create your own industry, BEHEMUTT's Nova Lands is a steal. Typically retailing at $19.99 and with a 4.8 rating on Epic, the open world 2D title has you building up a base with an emphasis on automation. Able to sustain your production without you needing to intervene through bots, they can collect resources for you, meaning you can head off for a spot of exploration.

Starting off on a small island, you'll unlock more to venture out on as you play, finding different resources and creatures as you go. If you're a fan of questing, you'll come across NPCs to talk to, and whether you prefer combat or would rather avoid it, that choice is up to you.

The game's store page says "if you were to mix Factorio, Forager, and Satisfactory, Nova Lands would be just that". If that sounds like your cup of tea, make sure to claim the deal before it's over.

A character exploring in Nova Lands

Tattoo Tycoon is very much what it says on the tin. Retailing at $29.99 outside of the deal, Crazy Bunch's management sim will have you reviving a business and putting your own stamp on it. With the option to open up shop when you choose, and in different locations, you can actively tattoo customers through a little mini game, decide where to put them, and unlock new tats for use.

The tattooing process has you needing to keep an eye on each customer to read their pain tolerance and wiping excess ink away. Not doing so could see you coming away without a single penny. Consulting prospective clients is also a big focus, where you'll need to chat to them to learn about their likes and dislikes to help you decide on what tattoo they might like.

With a 4.1 star rating on EGS' storefront, if you're a fan of games like the Two Point series, The Sims, or House Flipper, the interior design aspect, management, and character creation should be right up your street.

Tattoo Tycoon gameplay

The Nova Lands and Tattoo Tycoon are both available for free via the Epic Games Store between Thursday July 9 and Thursday July 16 at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST / 5pm CEST. They're yours to keep once claimed - so head here and grab them while you can.

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