This week's Epic Games Store freebies are turn-based treats that'll take you to fantasy lands and the high seas

The Epic Games Store is back once again to offer up some of the finest freebies around. This week, we have a turn-based turnout, with swashbuckling tactical roguelite Rogue Waters and classic fantasy-style RPG Songs of Conquest currently available to download and play. If you're all about planning several moves ahead, then this is a duo you'll want to add to your library.

Rogue Waters is an ambitious roguelite from Ice Code Games that splits its combat into two phases. Using its procedurally generated, Slay The Spire-style encounter board, you'll get up close to enemy ships, turning your cannons towards them. After going band for band for a bit, it's time to board. Picking the right crew for the job is crucial, as they swing on over to engage in some XCOM-esque dueling. There's a solid tactical layer here, too, as you can have your band of bilgerats utilize the environment to their advantage. Oh, and you can summon a kraken - that's a selling point in itself.

Ice Code Games appears to have fully shifted development focus to tactical extraction looter Nightmare Frontier, which is a shame. Rogue Waters is content-complete enough, but it does have a few bugs that hold it back from being one of the best in its genre. Nonetheless, for the price of air, you're getting a lot of game, so don't let its technical foibles deter you from an otherwise cracking time.

Songs of Conquest, meanwhile, continues to go from strength to strength. Lavapotion's stunning adventure takes its design cues from the trailblazing RPGs of yesteryear - it's giving Heroes of Might and Magic. Placing you in the middle of a bloody conflict, the world of Aerbor is up for grabs. Here, you'll lead the powerful magicians known as Wielders, traveling the lands while exerting your influence, expanding your kingdom, and hoarding an arsenal of powerful artifacts that can turn the tides of war in your favor.

Each warring faction comes with its own campaign, providing distinct gameplay possibilities and outcomes. SoC's newest playable addition, Yulan, actually just dropped today, so now's the perfect time to get involved.

Rogue Waters and Songs of Conquest are both free this week via the Epic Games Store, and can be yours permanently if claimed between Thursday, May 4, and Thursday, May 11, at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST. Add them to your library here, and get your thinking cap on.