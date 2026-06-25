Build the theme park of your dreams and battle cosmic nightmares in this week's Epic Games Store free games

It's Thursday, which means it's time to check in with what free giveaways the Epic Games Store is serving up for the week. We've got a real spectrum-spanning pair of free PC games on the table, with both Roller Coaster Tycoon 3 and Voidwrought up for grabs. Whether you're looking to live out the fantasy of growing your very own theme park from the ground up, or want to prove yourself against untold horrors and wrest the might of the gods to your side, you'll be well served here.

Roller Coaster Tycoon 3 is the last mainline entry in the legendary series of theme park management games (I'm choosing to forget the failed attempt at a fourth, mobile-exclusive installment). Built under the guidance of its original creator, Chris Sawyer, RCT3 comes from Frontier Developments, which has continued to cement its reputation as a mainstay of the genre ever since with the likes of Planet Coaster, Planet Zoo, and Jurassic World Evolution. It trades out the classic isometric look for full 3D park creation, and even lets you test your custom rides in first person.

It might be 22 years old now, but the Roller Coaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition we're getting here arrived in 2020, and has been polished up and enhanced for modern PCs. It also throws in both expansion packs - 'Soaked' for all your waterpark needs, and 'Wild' to let you build a range of animal habitats. In total, you're looking at over 300 coasters and rides, 500 scenery items, 60 shops and customer service facilities, and 20 different animal types, so you're only really limited by your imagination.

If you're feeling a bit more action-oriented, 2D Metroidvania Voidwrought is an excellent alternative. Awakening in the thawing ruins of the First Civilization, you have just one goal in mind: gather the very blood of the gods from the nightmarish monstrosities that wield it. With a tight blend of platforming and combat brought together by some stunning art design and a momentous soundtrack, Voidwrought is great if you're looking to crave that action-platforming itch while we wait for word of the first Silksong DLC.

Roller Coaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition and Voidwrought are both free via the Epic Games Store between Thursday, June 25, and Thursday, July 2 at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST / 5pm CEST. They're yours to keep once claimed, so head here to grab them while the offer lasts.

Epic has handed out RCT3 once before - in fact, it did so back at the Complete Edition's launch in September 2020 - but if you missed that chance and don't already own this PC classic, it's definitely worth checking out. Voidwrought, meanwhile, is worth investigating on the strength of Powersnake's art direction alone, and it's packed with all manner of powers and artifacts to help you overcome the dark, Lovecraftian horrors lurking within.