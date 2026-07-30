This week's Epic Games free games are roguelite heaven, with an underworld and a mansion to explore

Epic Games Store offers up two roguelites entirely for free this week, with completely different playstyles depending on what you fancy.

If Epic Games Store's freebie last week wasn't up your alley (and if you're a lover of roguelites), it's a two-for-one this week, as both OTXO and Sol Cesto will scratch that itch in completely different ways.

This week's first offering from Epic is Goblinz Publishing's Sol Cesto, a "tactical and frantic roguelite" in which "mastering your luck is key." With an otherworldly (or in this case, underwordly) eccentric art style and soundtrack that feels like something from a bygone age, its eerie atmosphere will soak up hours of your time. Gameplay functions mostly in a tabletop-style format - with small minigames sprinkled in throughout - where you'll need to choose one of four rows of tiles to 'land in' as you navigate the underworld, placing you in one of that row's tiles entirely at random.

These tiles range from finding treasure chests and strawberries to increasing your health and encountering different types of enemies to fight. To aid you in your journey to recover the missing sun, you'll use metal and stone teeth to adjust the game in your favor, placing curses or tweaking the game's rules and probabilities. With Sol Cesto, you best be hoping that Lady Luck is on your side,

While OXTO's also a roguelite game, it's a far cry from what's on offer in Sol Cesto. Here, think Hitman or Hotline Miami but faster-paced, with more blood, and more shooting. Way more. In Super Rare Originals' top-down, black-and-white pixelated shoot 'em up, you'll enter a mansion as someone "featureless, unnamed, and without memories of how you came here…" though you still know that your loved one is inside, and you "cannot leave until you find her."

There's gunplay, customization through abilities, boss battles, and over 150 rooms, the latter of which will appear randomly for each playthrough. Together with an intense, adrenaline-inducing soundtrack, this means that there's more than enough variety here to venture into the halls of OXTO's mansion over and over again.

OXTO and Sol Cesto are available for free via the Epic Games Store between Thursday, July 30 and August 6 at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST / 5pm CEST. They are both yours to keep once claimed, so head here to grab them while the offer lasts.