This week's Epic Games freebies include a fantastic DnD strategy experience, and some top-tier Batman stories

The Epic Games Store is on fire this week, giving away two absolutely incredible games that we're big fans of. Sunderfolk is a tactical RPG with heavy Dungeons and Dragons inspiration, which launched its heavily-anticipated 2.0 update earlier this year. It's hard to believe Batman: The Telltale Series is now a decade old, but the iconic and sorely-missed studio did an amazing job on it. Epic is offering up The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition, which you should absolutely take some time to play through.

Lauren is a big fan of Sunderfolk, calling it "one of 2025's most underrated games." The DnD game is cracking good fun for up to four players, setting you and your party out on a quest to protect the town of Arden. It has a super cozy feel to it, making it the perfect choice if your friend group's looking for something chill, yet tactical to hunker down with on a Saturday night.

Originally, Sunderfolk required a mobile app to control your characters. However, its 2.0 update back in March finally brought with it mouse-and-keyboard controls, alongside full online PC multiplayer. I still think connecting up for a couch co-op sesh via phone, table of nibbles at the ready, is the best way to play, but now you can also get the gang together over Discord if you're apart. Either way, the vibes are immaculate, and it's a more approachable way to quickly drop into a virtual DnD sesh than something like Baldur's Gate 3.

As for Telltale's Batman, what is there to say that hasn't been already? Yes, it may not be held up in the same holy light as The Walking Dead and The Wolf Among Us, but both the original season and The Enemy Within are fabulous Batsy experiences in their own right. Shifting between Bruce Wayne and the Dark Knight, you'll get to choose not only which side of the alter ego handles certain situations, but how they go about it. As Telltale's Batman isn't tied to any sort of existing canon, this means you have free reign to be as heroic, or downright savage, as you wish.

Not only does the Shadows Edition include both seasons of the game, but the noir-adjacent 'Shadows Mode' remasters and recolors the story, offering an aesthetic much closer to 2022's The Batman, or something like Sin City. If you're jonesing for something dark, gritty, superpowered, and full of trenchcoats ahead of Spider-Noir, then take a trip to Gotham City.

Sunderfolk and The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition are both free this week via the Epic Games Store, and yours to keep when claimed between Thursday, May 14, and Thursday, May 21, at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST. You can add them both to your account here, but try not to wait too long if, like me, you have a penchant for forgetting things. Now, where did I put my phone? I have a Sunderfolk group to organize.