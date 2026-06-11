This week's Epic Games Store freebies are perfect for chess connoisseurs and vehicular combat thrillseekers

Gang, it's that time of the week: Epic Games Store freebie day. This time around, we have quite the duality on our hands, with both deep thinkers and death machine tinkerers getting their gaming fix. The Ouroboros King is a chess roguelike game that could probably give The Queen's Gambit's Beth Harmon a run for her money. Warhammer 40k Speed Freeks, meanwhile, is all about utilizing your grey matter as little as possible, forsaking your brain cells in return for metal-mashing mayhem.

The Ouroboros King takes the timeless game of chess, splices it with roguelike systems, and dusts it with a sophisticated UI that screams 'yes, this is a thinking person's game,' despite the litany of brutish bombs you'll often find scattered across the board. Here, you'll be tasked with assembling an army of both familiar and completely unique pieces, bolstered by powerful relics and game-changing gadgets.

Perhaps you'll snap up the Portal Mage from the store, which has unbridled cross-board mobility, but can only kill pieces on adjacent squares. Or, you'll come across the Blade Dancer, which has the means to leap over units, slaying whatever it lands on before taking aim again. Chess-based roguelikes have been consistently springing up in recent years, and snapping up The Ouroboros King for free on the Epic Games Store is the perfect way to begin your journey down that rabbit hole.

40k Speed Freeks, meanwhile, is all about blasting the stuffing out of each other in Mad Max-style bangers. Vehicular warfare is always smashing good fun, and Speed Freeks' custom maps provide a ton of replayability. You don't even need to build arenas of destruction in the level editor, either, as setting up a big ol' stunt park is equally compelling.

Speed Freeks' recent WAAAGH! update - the Orks clearly had a say there - brought crossplay to the fore. So, if you have pals who are already playing on console, then you won't have to beg your mates on Discord to get involved. Not that it'd be a hard sell; the game's free, after all. So, customize your Ork, pimp your ride, and cause some carnage.

The Ouroboros King and Warhammer 40k Speed Freeks are both free via the Epic Games Store this week, and can be permanently claimed between Thursday, May 11 and Thursday, May 18 at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST. Add them to your library here, and enjoy two very different, yet equally delightful gameplay experiences.