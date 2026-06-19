Epic Games doubles down on Unreal Engine AI integration, as Fortnite tools jeopardize Vampire Survivors collab

"No tech presentation would be complete without a conversation about AI," Epic Games Executive VP Marcus Wassmer knowingly remarked during yesterday's State of Unreal keynote. Regardless of your stance on LLMs and associated models, Epic made it abundantly clear that the controversial tech is not just here to stay, but it's going to be a fundamental part of Unreal Engine going forward.

For Wassmer and Epic Games, AI is effectively the modern equivalent of the mechanized loom, the printing press, or the combine harvester. "Our goal for UE6 is to greatly reduce the tedious work in authoring content to leave more time for creative exploration," Wassmer states, "and increase the amount of iterations a team can make to polish their content." Effectively, it aims to help devs make better games, faster.

The industry is already feeling the effects of the post-pandemic decline, and a never-ending cost-of-living crisis that has drastically reduced player buying power. This has chiefly materialized as consecutive mass layoffs and studio closures over the past several years as firms have rushed to correct course. The simultaneous rise of AI has only complicated matters further, as access to hardware is now prohibitively more expensive.

AI tools have been utilized by devs for decades, so there's an apparent notion that the adoption of generative AI and large language models (LLMs) is a natural evolution - at least, in Silicon Valley. The likes of Claude and Gemini are being integrated into UE 5.8 via the new Experimental Model Context Protocol (MCP) plugin. This lets devs directly connect models to projects, allowing them to become "active collaborators." Hopefully, then, we'll start being able to judge the results of this move before Unreal Engine 6 enters early access; Epic's currently targeting the end of 2027.

Yet, the perceived savings in time and energy have not been embraced universally.

During the presentation, Epic revealed a slew of upcoming Fortnite crossovers. We're talking 30+ collaborations with games like Sonic Racing Crossworlds, Control Resonant, and Phantom Blade Zero. Vampire Survivors was also highlighted, though the partnership is currently in jeopardy. A video showcasing Epic's art concepting pipeline, released earlier this week, revealed just how much it relies on gen-AI tools for everything from character prototyping to concept art for the battle royale game. Compounded with the 16-minute MCP State of Unreal demo, it's clear just how aggressively Epic is pushing the tech.

As the show drew to a close, a crack formed in the crossover. "Following today's news about gen AI usage by Epic to create all sorts of game assets, including Fortnite characters, we're currently 'reviewing' our collaboration with Fortnite," Poncle states on Reddit. "We'll let you know if anything moves forward."

Responding to the statement, some are calling on other Fortnite collaborators to break rank online. "Hopefully more IPs follow suit and it actually makes Epic start reconsidering this slop," writes one X user. "This is a good start to companies backtracking on the use of gen-AI," says another. "It's a nice tool to use, but in a way the processing of it is kinda unethical."

While this wouldn't be the first time a Fortnite collab has been scrapped, should Poncle pull the plug, the fundamental rejection of Epic's approach to gamecraft would undoubtedly be a significant moment - a trench being dug. As Epic continues to push harder into AI with Unreal, I'll be keen to see who matches its energy, and who sticks to tradition.