While I absolutely love MMORPGs, I simply can't keep up with them. The older I get, the less time I have to play, and as my guildmates and friends move on to other things, I find myself getting left behind. While games like World of Warcraft have actively attempted to combat the woes that come with playing solo, new games like Fellowship and the OSRS-inspired Erenshor are actively distilling all of the action down into content that can be played alone or as part of a small group. It's music to my ears, honestly, and the latter is just about to drop a huge update that adds a brand new zone, powerful class, and rebuilds dungeons from the ground up. Safe to say I'm excited.

If you haven't heard of Erenshor before, imagine Old School Runescape, but on a smaller scale. Designed as a single-player RPG, your party is populated by SimPlayers; NPCs that wander around, progress by themselves, and can be recruited to your party. There's no item levels to worry about, no fear of being kicked, and no funneling into roles you don't want to play. You take center stage - if you can find it.

While Erenshor isn't a survival game, the dev does state that it "doesn't offer quick rewards or hand-holding." Combat is intense, with a single misstep potentially leading to your untimely demise, and you'll find yourself getting lost amid the voxel foliage at least a dozen times. That's all part of the charm, and thankfully your SimPlayers will be around to help, so long as you don't upset them.

The game's latest update, Call of the Storm, is absolutely colossal, adding everything from a new starting zone to the highly anticipated Stormcaller class and some major rebalancing across the board. It's absolutely huge, as showcased in our exclusive trailer.

Let's start with the Stormcaller, the fifth class to be added to the lineup. Using their trusty bow and lightning-focused storm magic, it's described as the game's most "involved" spec, dealing massive single-target damage and focusing on executing low-health foes. It's a difficult class to master, with various DoT (damage over time) abilities to keep track of and cooldown reduction techniques, but as a selfish glass cannon fan, I think they look amazing.

There's a lot of dungeons to test them out in, too, as existing zones like Island Tomb and Krakenguard have received full reworks, building them up while also improving their general structure. Then there's Willowwatch, a gorgeous new rocky outcrop that serves as a tutorial zone for new players. This means that you can spawn directly onto Erenshor, cutting out Stowaway's Step entirely.

On top of all of this, the entire game has been rebalanced, with Burgee Media noting that "all of the numbers have been changed" to help improve synergy across the board. Parties have also increased from four adventurers to five, and proficiency points are now available at character creation to really allow you to hone your specific playstyle.

In short, this is Erenshor's biggest update yet, and I really can't wait to dive in. Having spent a little while playing detective, I've truly missed the feeling of meandering through emerald fields and breathing in the magic. While Fellowship has taken up a whole chunk of my time, the shimmering world of Erenshor is calling, and I might just have to answer.

Erenshor's 0.2 update, Call of the Storm, drops on Friday September 26. You can read the full list of changes here.

