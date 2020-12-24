Escape from Tarkov’s latest wipe brings with it a map rework and new weapons

Patch 0.12.9 is out now for Escape from Tarkov, and it brings with it a rework of the Woods map, new stats for ammunition, and some new weapons. Perhaps most importantly, it’s also a wipe – meaning all character and quest progression, as well as all the gear and in-game money players have collected, gets reset to zero.

This has proven controversial in the Tarkov community, as the 12.9 patch wasn’t initially anticipated to include a wipe. However, Battlestate Games community manager Tobias Solem says that it was a necessary step for the patch given the changes the patch makes not only to the game’s economy, but to its back-end. Solem posted an FAQ to the Tarkov forums early Thursday.

“[W]ipes occur when there are significant enough changes that require a completely wiped slate,” Solem writes. “Calls like these can be last-minute, for example a last minute choice about adding content to a patch that requires larger changes to the database.” He says that when wipes are announced well in advance, many people stop playing the game.

The new Streets of Tarkov map isn’t in 12.9, and Solem explains that wasn’t possible to include this “most ambitious map in the game” this time around due to a combination of factors that includes an expanding playerbase, anti-cheat requirements, and the impact of COVID-19 on development. Players can anticipate Streets of Tarkov in patch 0.13 in 2021.

So what is included in this patch? The marquee change is the rework and expansion of Woods, which is now more than twice the size of the original. Beyond the new real estate, there are also new points of interest to explore and loot, including an abandoned lumber yard and Emercom Camp.

There are also new weapons for the survival game, including the KRISS Vector SMG in 9×19 and .45, the SIG MCX assault rifle in .300 Blackout, the UMP SMG chambered for .45, and the Mk-18 mod 1 Mjölnir DMR in .338 LM. The patch also introduces the new .300 Blackout cartridge and the .338 Lapua magnum round as new ammunition types.

Each ammunition type now has its own chance to bleed stat, and that chance is further broken down into light and heavy bleeding. So for instance, a bigger, slower round might not have a high chance to penetrate armour, but it would cause massive tissue damage if it did.

Another significant change with this patch: you can finally change your operator’s appearance. For now, that means picking between two heads each for USEC and BEAR.

Here are the full patch notes:

Added and changed:

“Woods” expansion.

Reworked PMC initial gear sets.

Added customization of head and voice when creating character: for now it’s only two new heads for each faction added. You can’t change head and voice after the character is created. You will be able to do it only after profile reset or wipe.

Added skill “Immunity”.

Reworked “Metabolism”.

Reduced the volume of steps and interaction with vegetation.

Added chance to cause bleedings to the ammunition. Now some ammo can cause heavy or light bleeding more often than other rounds.

Now some face shields and glasses will reduce the time of blindness effect from flashbang rounds and grenades.

Players will be receiving letters with a supply package for the first 7 days of playing.

Added “All” button in the purchasing menu when buying from dealers via Flea market. Now you can select all available items with a single click.

Filters in the W-List tab are now modified separately and do not affect other Flea market tabs.

“Enter” button now confirms the action in most dialogue windows.

Slot highlighting when dragging items in your inventory can now be turned off.

Equipped armbands are now unlootable and can’t be lost upon death.

The letter with the reward for the exit in cooperation with the scav will now come with a slight delay.

Containers will apply restriction filters to mods installed on the transported object. I.e., putting a mount with a thermal sight installed on it into a secured container is no longer allowed.

New equipment and clothing is added: PMC tops and bottoms, body armor, rigs, Smoke balaclava, and tops for the Scavs.

Changed the characteristics of a large number of weapon mods.

Simplified the Jaeger quests.

Updated some quests: changed execution conditions, starting conditions, rewards.

Reduced bonus of recoil reduction from the recoil control skill and weapon relates practical skills.

Now character overweight starts at 35 kg. Used to be 40.

Increased purchase limits for some ammo from dealers.

New weapons and ammunition

KRISS Vector SMG in both 9х19 and .45.

SIG MCX Assault rifle in .300 Blackout.

UMP SMG in .45.

Mk-18 mod 1 Mjölnir DMR in .338 LM.

.300 blk, .338 Lapua Magnum ammunition.

Various new weapon mods.

AI

Fixed bots hanging behind stationary weapons.

Fixed a bug where Killa could not hear the enemies approaching from behind.

Other various bot fixes and optimizations.

Optimization

Animation optimizations for interfaces.

Optimizations of sounds in RAM.

Server optimizations.

Fixed

Aiming a GL40 with Reflex sights.

The position of the character’s body when blind firing was not reset after opening the inventory.

Blinding was imposed even if the player used a thermal imager.

The stationary machine gun was removed from its mount if the player used it while in the blindfiring position.

It was possible to use the tops and bottoms of the opposite faction.

The nickname could not be changed if the new nickname was 15 characters long.

The range value of the sight did not change immediately after alignment if the weapon had two sights on it.

A duplicate weapon could hang behind the player’s back for a few seconds after changing weapons.

Some pants had the equipped gun hanging outside the holster during the fitting on the Ragman service screen.

The observer did not see the player checking the fire mode on his weapon.

Weapon presets

It was impossible to delete the overwritten preset.

Wrong mods were installed on the weapon if the build was initiated during a save process.

Other