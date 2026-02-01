Mysterious new project teased by Escape From Tarkov boss gets first trailer, seemingly confirming the space FPS rumors

A new trailer for Cor3, the mysterious sci-fi project recently teased by Escape From Tarkov director Nikita Buyanov, seems to confirm theories that we've got a space FPS on our hands, but it hasn't answered any of our other questions about what it might entail. After a series of cryptic teasers in December, the Battlestate Games COO reposted a link to a website with an interactive virtual computer terminal supposedly set in the year 2251. Now, a video has given us our next piece of the puzzle.

If you want to catch up on the story so far, Jamie has previously dug into the initial hints at worldbuilding given by the site, along with the mentions of cryptocurrency and NFTs that appear in Buyanov's 2024 trademark of the Cor3 logo. Since then, there's been no shortage of speculation about what the project might actually be, or how close its ties to Escape From Tarkov developer Battlestate really are. Today, upon the conclusion of a countdown shared by the Cor3 account that Buyanov had previously reposted, we were presented with the trailer below.

The teaser starts off with a first-person view of someone holding a 'Kalash Corp' rifle. It's a setup that could easily be something out of Tarkov, albeit in a slightly more futuristic setting. A broken sign nearby points to 'Mariner City,' one kilometer away. The camera then pans out from the figure and pulls upwards into the sky, passing a drone marked 'Phasma,' and gradually flying through the atmosphere into space.

There, we're greeted by a small spaceship soaring by and the floating bodies of several seemingly dead astronauts in spacesuits. The most prominent of them holds a handgun in one hand and flips the middle finger at the planet with his other. On his suit, a patch reads "Bogatyr.bs First Navy Squad." It's not much, but it is our closest tie yet to Tarkov, where the Bogatyr name is attached to a BEAR special squad.

The video's title of 'PRJRPNT_BLUEMARS_FO' is our only other real clue. It connects to the description of 'Project Adonis' from the teaser site, which discusses Mars as a priority target for colonization in the year 2150 and mentions squads that were sent to terraform the planet in an attempt to "provide a habitable ecosystem close to the old home." One user in the YouTube comments jokes, "Escape From Solar System."

So are we really any closer to finding out what Cor3 entails, who is actually working on it, when it might arrive, or whether some form of crypto will be involved? No. In the hour since the teaser dropped, neither Buyanov nor Battlestate Games has addressed its appearance - indeed, Buyanov hasn't commented on the project since his retweet back in December. For now, the rumor mill is going to have to keep grinding away at this one.