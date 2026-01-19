It's looking likely Escape From Tarkov lead's mysterious sci-fi project is a space FPS, and a reveal could be very soon

Escape From Tarkov is still just a couple of months into life as a fully fledged 1.0 game, but it seems that its director and the boss of Battlestate Games, Nikita Buyanov, already has eyes on the next big thing. Last week, teasers and a world-building website arrived for Cor3. This mystery project has ties to Buyanov, who had been cryptically teasing something on his own social channels in the days prior. While we're pretty confident that it's a new, space sci-fi universe, exactly what kind of experience it'll be was up in the air, with a wide range of theories. Another extraction shooter? A narrative exercise to show the future of Tarkov's universe? Or, as a past trademark for Cor3 suggested, something crypto-related? However, there's now strong evidence that (crypto elements or not) this new project is an FPS game.

So, what's new since I last updated you on Cor3? Well, we've got a bunch of new screenshots and scraps of intel from the Cor3 Corp X account, including a striking image of someone taking a photo through a spacecraft window of floating space debris and an Earth (or Earth-like planet) peppered with what look to be fires. In a separate post, schematics for a missile designed by Cor3 Arms can be seen. Another distorted image also appears to show a person being followed by someone with a large backpack and a gun - again, a big hint that this is in fact an Escape From Tarkov-esque shooter.

An "intel report" also talks about how a location called B4 "is stable, no further anomalies detected. No traces of the event are in place, the magnetic fields are non-active. Local population remains ignorant. Proceeding as planned." That gives big 'science experiment gone wrong' energy, if you ask me.

However, the biggest revelation is the discovery of a countdown. On another website separate from the cor3.gg site people were playing around with last week, you'll find a timer that is ticking down to Sunday, February 1 at 7am PST / 10am EST / 3pm GMT / 4pm CEST. My guess is that's when we'll finally get some official details from Buyanov about what Cor3 actually is.

Even more interesting still is that, behind the timer, you'll see a video is playing in the background, albeit incredibly blurred. However, as has been highlighted by Tarkov creator 'VeryBadSCAV', if you take just the video file and shrink it down, you can start to see some outlines of what's being shown. It appears that the video starts with a first-person perspective of someone looking around a location with a weapon in their hand and performing some kind of reload animation. Again, this gives even more credence to this being an FPS game.

The video then appears to continually zoom out, briefly showing the person in a third-person perspective before drawing back far enough that it goes through clouds. It then gets more difficult to make out, but it could be seen as zooming out to give a view of an entire planet - not too dissimilar to the image I mentioned earlier of the person taking a photo of the Earth through a window of something in orbit.

So, we now know a fair bit about this universe, but as for the exact kind of project it is, there are still too many variables. However, a space extraction shooter does seem pretty likely.

It would be bold of Buyanov and Battlestate (presuming he hasn't spun up a different studio to make this Cor3 project) to try and make another extraction FPS, given Tarkov's popularity, so maybe this will be a slightly different kind of shooter experience - something single-player and narrative-driven like Stalker, perhaps? Or a Starfield-esque experience with different factions, planet-hopping, and ship combat alongside FPS gameplay? Whatever transpires, I can't wait to finally find out what this is.

As I mentioned in last week's coverage, there is also scope for disappointment, given the Cor3 trademark Buyanov holds contains multiple use cases for cryptocurrencies and similar elements, but strangely just one gaming-adjacent one. As the days go by, this does however appear to be a proper game, so there's potential for those crypto links to be a misdirect. Or, it could be a game with blockchain elements. If that's something you're vehemently against, then there is the potential for this announcement to fall flat. We'll just have to wait and see.