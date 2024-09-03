Just two weeks on from the most recent Escape From Tarkov wipe, the hardcore extraction shooter has encountered one of its strangest bugs. For days, players have been reporting that quest progress has been getting reset, and for a while no one could figure out why. Now, the culprit has been found – and it’s Tarkov’s PvP spinoff, EFT Arena.

Yes, while the two separate EFT experiences share progression, it appears that Arena is causing a bit of a headache for its big brother. Players have been describing how their progression through some Escape From Tarkov quests is being (ironically) wiped after playing a few matches in Arena. While rewards from those missions remain, the quest steps themselves are being reset, even after you’ve technically completed that full quest line. A member of the PCGamesN team also ran into this issue while playing both FPS games today, September 3, so it appears pretty widespread.

This issue has now been acknowledged by developer Battlestate Games, which is disabling the sychronized task progression between EFT and Arena will it figures out a fix. “Already active tasks will be available for progression, but will not be available for completion,” it says in a new post on X. “We are actively working on fixing the known issues that cause desynchronization of character levels and skills, as well as loss of task progression.”

It’s unclear at the moment whether Battlestate will be able to reinstate players’ lost progress, or if it will merely stop the issue from happening again and still require you to replay quests to officially complete them.

This quest progression issue comes just a few weeks after some players saw experience and stash items disappear as part of a separate “technical malfunction” where lots of player data on Battlestate’s servers was lost. Some players were even unable to log into their profiles and were being shown the introductory message that usually appears for brand new accounts. Battlestate was swift to sort that one out and gave players compensation, so hopefully we’ll see a similarly speedy fix to this latest issue.

