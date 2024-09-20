Despite their popularity, Escape from Tarkov and its smaller-scale sibling EFT: Arena have had far from an easy time, with delayed updates and various controversies over recent months. To lift the community spirit, developer Battlestate Games has revealed a full roadmap covering the rest of 2024, promising everything from engine updates to new weapons, locations, quality-of-life improvements, and even a battle pass system.

Escape from Tarkov and its sister title Arena may be among the best FPS games on the market thanks to their intense mil-sim shooting, but they’re far from perfect. From progress-wiping bugs to microtransactions and the swiftly doubled-back $250 PvE mode, it’s had its fair share of troubles this year. This new roadmap is a step in the right direction, at least, outlining the developer’s intentions for both titles.

Most notably, Escape from Tarkov is set to receive long-awaited stash and hideout functionality while matchmaking so you can keep prepping while you queue. Similarly, the ability to lock items in your stash is also planned.

Following an update to Unity 2022 in Tarkov’s next major patch, the rest of the year will also see several performance improvements, including sound improvements, client performance, and AI behavior. As you’d expect, there will also be new content, including a Fall and Winter weather season, new weapons, and new “high-end content” by the end of the year.

Arena arguably sees the most significant changes of the two titles. Alongside similar technical improvements and two new locations, it’ll be receiving a battle pass system in update 0.2.5.0, the final major update outlined for 2024. No details are given as to how this feature will be implemented but it will no doubt be a controversial change to its foundations going forward.

Take a look at the full Tarkov roadmap for 2024 below:

With both long-awaited additions and the surprise addition of a battle pass system to EFT: Arena, it’s sure to be an interesting time for the two multiplayer games. Plus, these updates are likely to coincide or conclude with the next Escape from Tarkov wipe to reset the scales.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.