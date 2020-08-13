Escape from Tarkov’s latest patch is out, but doesn’t fix scav’s Terminator aim

Escape from Tarkov has a new patch out today, update 0.12.7.8599 to be specific. It fixes several potentially annoying bugs and addresses some visual issues, but one of the main problems in Battlestate’s survival game is still unaddressed – specifically, deadeye scavs.

In Tarkov, ‘scavs’ are NPC enemies that wander around the map – sometimes they’ll be loitering somewhere, other times they’ll be moving across areas searching for stuff. Historically, they’ve been relatively easy pickings, even for players who are just getting into the game for the first time. They can be a good source of early-game gear and income if you haven’t built up a big stash or wallet.

Since update 12.7 came out, scavs have become a much bigger threat than they’ve ever been. If they can see you, generally they can hit you, and their accuracy stays at deadeye level even while they’re moving around. Some players on the Tarkov subreddit even say they’re more concerned about scavs than about fellow mercenaries when it comes to taking a raid-ending bullet out of nowhere.

An update to enemy AI behaviour is likely in the works, and in the meantime, the 8599 update addresses some other stray issues plaguing the early access game.

● A bug when the character did not leave the location, after the reconnect at the "train” exfil.

● Various fixes for bot behavior.

● Various bugs and problems on locations.

● Various minor bugs and problems. — Battlestate Games (@bstategames) August 13, 2020

Here’s the full list of patch notes:

Optimisations of memory consumption.

A bug with the grenade launcher’s load status.

A bug with the glass shader (face shields).

Error when purchasing items in exchange for dog tags

A bug when the character did not leave the location, after the reconnect at the “train” exfil.

Various fixes for bot behavior.

Various bugs and problems on locations.

Various minor bugs and problems.

Memory optimisation is probably the standout item on the list, but so far, reports from players seem to indicate that there hasn’t been a noticeable difference since the patch launched – either the game is still maxing out their memory, or they didn’t have an issue to begin with.

Battlestate Games is still working on banning Escape from Tarkov cheaters, and the studio has also added several new weapons over the past couple months.