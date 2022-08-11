New Escape from Tarkov screenshots show off upcoming Streets map

The developers have posted a bunch of new Escape from Tarkov screenshots that provide a fresh look at the long-awaited Streets of Tarkov map

Ian Boudreau

Updated:

Escape From Tarkov

A new batch of Escape from Tarkov screenshots posted in the official Discord provide a new look at Streets of Tarkov, the long-awaited urban map planned for the FPS survival game. First unveiled at the PC Gaming Show in 2020, Streets of Tarkov has been in the works for over two years, and it’s clearly Tarkov’s densest and most complex area to date – by quite a margin.

A Battlestate Games community manager posted nearly two dozen new screenshots of Streets of Tarkov in the official Discord today. None of the shots show any action, but instead provide a good, generally street-level view of the many different environments and architectural styles that can be found in Streets.

1/10
257791257792257793257794257795257796257797257798257799257800

The city has clearly been the site of a major disaster – it’s the epicentre of the destruction we’ve been able to see in the surrounding areas for years now, and the devastation is more intense in the urban environment. While some streets appear simply empty, others have been destroyed, with one shot showing the wreckage of a commuter tram that has fallen into a sinkhole near an exposed underground culvert.

The shots also include quite a few interior environments, including what appears to be a large subway concourse, an apartment complex, and some industrial spaces. Nature is gradually reclaiming these, with weeds and grasses coming up through the floor tiles and concrete, and moss growing on door frames and walls.

1/11
257801257802257803257804257805257806257807257808257809257810257811

Also shared today were four videos. One shows off the in-game version of the Steyr AUG bullpup-pattern assault rifle, a second displays the same for the Glock 18C pistol, the third is of the Heckler & Koch MP7A1 PDW, and a fourth demonstrates a new buff system that will be added to Tarkov’s equipment repair system: you’ll add some kind of temporary buff to your weapons and gear when you repair it, it seems.

It’s not clear exactly when Streets of Tarkov will make its appearance in the game, but the developers have suggested it’ll be this year – possibly before the fall. Battlestate Games also plans to begin testing its standalone spin-off FPS game, Tarkov Arena, before the end of this year.

More Escape From Tarkov stories
Ian Boudreau

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He's happiest commanding orcs in Total War: Warhammer or diarising his journey in Dark Souls. Prior to joining PCGamesN full time, he contributed essays and reviews to Game Informer, Vice, IGN, PC Gamer, Paste, and others.

Popular now
Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.
Latest Deals
More from PCGamesN