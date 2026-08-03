Seasons are coming to Escape from Tarkov, with more customization and swathes of new gear

Escape from Tarkov is introducing seasonal characters and a fresh way to progress, and you can grab some free loot using our EFT promo code.

Escape from Tarkov, a game that is very much the equivalent of bashing your head against the most gratifying wall, is bringing some pretty huge changes to progression and a whole new way to play. We've also got a promo code for you - specifically you - so you can nab a massive pile of stuff for free.

The 1.1.0.0 update is adding a season system to Escape from Tarkov. Billed as a way to "let players regularly return to the unique atmosphere of the early wipe," these seasons are a bubble in which EFT players can create new characters, do their business, and earn some pretty decent rewards along the way.

Seasons are shorter than regular EFT wipes and act as their own unique thing: new characters, fresh loot, that early game feeling on a more regular basis. I'm not going to say it's a more casual mode, because nothing is ever really casual in Tarkov, but a much tighter turnaround on my character's existence will expedite the process of progression a little - I can already feel myself taking more risks, and with any luck won't be quite as sad when I finally bite the bullet.

The first EFT season will run from August 3, 2026, to December 7, 2026, with exclusive rewards available for those who take part. Any reward you earn from playing seasons will be transferred to the main, classic game modes for you to use permanently, while your seasonal characters will be reset with the introduction of the next one. Make sense?

To me, it's an accoutrement to the main game. It has a season pass attached like most other games, but this game mode almost is the season pass. It doesn't end there, either, as most excitingly, there is a character creation with actual stat customization, allowing me to modify my approach with each character.

This Modifier System, as Battlestate is calling it, looks a lot like the perk screen from Project Zomboid. I can balance positives and negatives to create a character most suited to my playstyle - I can give my little guy Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, which increases energy consumption, but in doing that, I have enough points to give him the Bushborne perk, which reduces noise massively when walking in vegetation.

All this, coupled with the new Global Modifier System, which gives positive and negative effects to every player, gives Escape from Tarkov a new angle; one that I'm excited to try. It's fun, it's different, and it doesn't break the immersion - it simply gives me more control. There's a lot for players to earn in EFT seasons, and I have no doubt it will do wonders in propelling the slightly more aimless amongst us.

To celebrate the changes coming to EFT, Battlestate has given us an exclusive promo code. Enter the code PCGAMESN in-game to receive:

Aklys Defense Velociraptor .300 Blackout assault rifle

SLR-106/AK 5.56×45 Circle 10 30-round magazine 3

.300 Blackout BCP FMJ 120

WARTECH TV-110 plate carrier (Coyote)

Walker's Razor Digital headset

MSA Gallet TC 800 High Cut combat helmet (Black)

Eberlestock F5 Switchblade backpack (Dry Earth)

Grizzly medical kit

CMS surgical kit

Metal spare parts 3

TP-200 TNT brick

Weapon parts

It's a lot, and I'm sure at the very least, the weapon and plate carrier will be enough to see you through those early sessions. Make sure you check out the new season mode in Escape from Tarkov so you don't miss out on any of those exclusive rewards.