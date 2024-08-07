There is a sense in the community that the next Escape From Tarkov wipe is just around the corner and could arrive in the next few weeks. However, earlier today, August 7, many players thought it had arrived early as they saw their profiles reset. With many confused as to what was going on, Battlestate Games has now confirmed that this was not an intentional wipe and was instead a “technical malfunction”, and compensation is on the way for affected players.

Take one look at the FPS game’s subreddit or social media, and you’ll see a swathe of Escape From Tarkov players reporting that their stash has disappeared and that some stats have been reset to zero, despite player levels, achievements, and other aspects all being unaffected.

Players are even reporting that their profiles are not being recognized at all and can’t get into the game – some are even being presented with a welcome message that usually appears for brand new accounts.

These issues struck very suddenly, but Battlestate has quickly stepped in to explain what’s going on and reassure players that this is not a surprise wipe gone wrong.

“As a result of a technical malfunction there was a loss of part of the game profiles data,” it says in a statement. “It is not possible to restore profiles in a short period of time. All players whose profiles have been affected will receive proportional in-game compensation in a short period of time. Achievements and in-game stats were not lost due to a technical issue.”

While this technical issue doesn’t appear to have affected every single Tarkov player, it has certainly impacted a vast number. While the early offer of compensation is certainly welcome, it is somewhat redundant given that a wipe is due in the near future. In fact, some in the community are calling on Battlestate to just bring the wipe forward now that this problem has disrupted so many players.

It’s unclear how long it will take for this issue to be resolved and when compensation will arrive, but it doesn’t sound like a quick fix.

