New Escape from Tarkov update adds essential feature and random mortar strikes

The latest Escape from Tarkov update, 0.15.2, is going live now, adding a mortar strike event alongside some balance changes and bug fixes. It also introduces a list of new map transit options, which are available in every raid, as well as in PvE.

Escape from Tarkov‘s mortar strike event will see Customs, Woods, Shoreline, and Reserve targeted by bombardments from the locals. These will occur in all modes, including Practice, with the bosses reacting “appropriately” once things kick off in the extraction shooter.

There will also be tasks to complete for unique rewards, and you can gather items that warn you of incoming strikes. There’s also a new achievement for completing the latest task line.

Elsewhere in the update, you can now easily transition between 13 locations, which should come in handy. You can see the full list of transit options, bug fixes, and quality-of-life changes in the full Escape from Tarkov patch notes.

With downtime estimated to last five hours, the installation of the new new update began today, September 26 2024, at 12am PST / 8am GMT.

I’m keen to see early reactions to the multiplayer game‘s mortar event, especially if it proves to be as chaotic as it sounds. At the very least, it’s something fresh to deal with ahead of the next Escape from Tarkov server wipe.

