Escape From Tarkov update brings “global wipe of characters”, new gear, more

Escape From Tarkov, Battlestate Games’ hardcore MMO first-person shooter, is in for a pretty sizeable new update today (May 28). The studio’s outlined what’s in store for the FPS game’s 0.12.6.7456 patch, and there’s plenty to sink your teeth into, including a “global wipe of characters”, a bunch of flea market changes, new character outfit items, “new gear”, AI improvements, and more.

According to the developer in the patch notes posted on the multiplayer game’s forums here, the update’s “global wipe” will “not affect the saved weapon presets and examined items in the handbook”. But, it looks like we can expect that reset of every player’s progress that the studio indicated earlier this year would be on the way at some point this summer.

Alongside this, there’s a hefty batch of additions to the game to look forward to, including new parts for the AR-15/M4, which you’ll have to go find in the map and bots’ inventories, new “BEAR”, “USEC”, and “Scav” tops and trousers for your characters, and other “new gear” – though there are no details on what this might be in the notes. Hmm.

The flea market’s now got “Captcha” (you can find out how this works in practice in the notes below) and some other changes, such as to items’ “found in raid” statuses and sale options, the market’s currency icons, and interface. Also added to the game is the “first iteration” of Escape from Tarkov Steam Audio and “a large number of UI layout edits and UI bug fixes.”

There will be a global wipe of characters. The wipe will not affect the saved weapon presets and examined items in the handbook — Battlestate Games (@bstategames) May 27, 2020

That’s alongside various optimisations, AI improvements, fixes, and other changes. Read on to see the Escape From Tarkov patch 0.12.6.7456 notes in full (via Battlestate Games):

ESCAPE FROM TARKOV PATCH 0.12.6.7456 ADDITIONS

“Captcha” was added to the flea market.

If there are suspicious actions at the flea market and in the trade, a captcha may appear.

If you enter the captcha incorrectly three times, the account will be blocked from accessing the flea market for 5 minutes, after which you will need to enter the captcha again to buy the item.

Each subsequent three times incorrect entry will increase the time of the ban.

Access to trading will not be banned, but it will require entering a captcha.

All stashes, for all editions, increased by 2 rows (+20 cells)

Improved the display of objects via thermal imaging devices.

Through thermal imagers, now, as in real life, it is impossible to spot through the glass.

Ability to lean while prone

Added the first iteration of Steam Audio, aimed at improving the positioning of sound in game, it can be turned on with the option “Steam Audio: Binaural audio” in the game settings. This option is disabled by default.

Now you can’t sell items that were not found in raid on the flea market . This rule will not apply to weapons.

When combining stacks of items found in raid with items not found in raid, all items will receive not found in raid status.

Items that are placed in a secured container get the status ” found in raid” only when you exfil the location with the status “Survived” (“Ran through” is not counted).

When you exit with the status “run through” or death, all items in your inventory that you brought out lose the “found in the raid” status

If you enter a raid with items that have the “found in raid” status, the items lose this status.

When buying an offer from the flea market, the item also loses the “found in raid” status

The quest reward obtained by completing a quest, crafted in the hideout, the Drops, and items obtained through the scav box will have “found in raid” status

All the Fence’s goods will not have “found in raid” status

A large number of UI layout edits and UI bug fixes

The resource of items (fuel, medicine, etc.) is now displayed in the flea market interface

Now the currency icons at the flea market are colored differently

Five new parts for the AR-15/M4, not available from merchants (you will have to search for them on locations and in the inventory of bots)

New character tops and bottoms BEAR – top ” Tigr” BEAR – pants from ” Zaslon” equipment kit USEC – Urban Responder USEC – Deep Recon pants Scavs – Motocross Jacket

New gear

ESCAPE FROM TARKOV PATCH 0.12.6.7456 Optimisations

Various CPU optimisations

Sound optimisations

Optimisation of casing, muzzleflashes

Optimising the creation of decals

ESCAPE FROM TARKOV PATCH 0.12.6.7456 AI Improvements

Improved behaviour of ordinary scavs, now they can cooperate

Fixed a bug that when a player falls into the bot’s legs, the bot can’t hit him

Fixed a bug where the Gluhar and his guards did not react to the enemy

Fixed a bug where the Gluhar did not react to shots and the death of his guards

Fixed a bug where the Sturman’s guards did not take their positions

The Sturman’s guards will no longer rush between points while in peaceful behaviour

Bots no longer attack a player scav who has killed another player scav (the aggressor)

Increased variety of bot patrol routes on locations

ESCAPE FROM TARKOV PATCH 0.12.6.7456 Fixes

A bug where the border of the interface elements were twitching

The mastering counter is now updated during the raid

One of the bugs where player did not hear the fall of the grenade

Ripples in the FLIR thermal imager

Ripples in the FLIR thermal imager Bug that would cause inability to open the inspector of items on quest items

One of the bugs of incorrect calculation of the amount of money when purchasing an item

Bug when a grenade would not fly through the window if you throw it too close to the window

A bug where the character could pass through obstacles if player would switch to melee weapons while checking the weapon’s fire mode

Bug when the image in the inactive optics was frozen if several sights were installed

Bug of inability to complete the quest if the player lost the connection to the server at the time of selecting the quest item

Bug when the sight image was frozen after reconnect

Visor audibility sounds, prone movement, third-person character shortness of breath

Fixed at the flea market: Layering of the offer description in fleamarket UI Bug of deducting twice the number of items from the merchant, when buying two items Bug of overlapping the drop-down list of filters with elements of the offer list interface Improved display of the purchase limit Displaying the maximum number of items when purchasing a single offer with multiple items Bug of inability to buy several items for barter

Fixed in presets Bug for selecting blocked offers, if you put a checkbox when purchasing items for a preset “Select all” Flea market interface block, when purchasing preset items, as a result of an error

Various other fixes Bug when a character could move to a prone position while jumping Blocking the examining of items if the player has started examining an item in the handbook Movement bug, when a character could increase their speed as a result of running and jumping A bug where the reconnect while indoors led to the fact that all sounds were not switched as indoor sounds Bug when there was no animation for a melee attack while prone Bug when a broken visor was visible against the background of the preset or modification screens in the Hideout Spamming AI error on the server, related to searching the bot’s path Spamming error on the client “Graphics.CopyTexture called with null destination texture” when opening inventory Lack of sound when switching magnification on some scopes Error when the storage time of items in the email displayed a negative value when opening the window or receiving the mail Bug that didn’t display the list of friends for invite to the group dialog Bug that caused deleted messages to appear in the dialog after sending new messages Fixed incorrect position of the “Old school” bottom clothing icon

Various other bug fixes A large number of fixes on locations (culling fixes, physical colliders, visual bugs, etc.)

Various localisation edits

Various fixes in the animation system

Various network fixes

A large number of various technical fixes aimed at increasing the stability of the game

ESCAPE FROM TARKOV PATCH 0.12.6.7456 Changes

Removed the audio notification about the completion of crafting during the raid

Now you can’t throw grenades while sprinting

Changed the conditions for the status “Survived”. Now you need to stay in the raid for at least 10 minutes or gain at least 600 XP before leaving the location.

Increased the amount of experience required for the first 20 character levels

Simplified Jaeger’s quests

Changed various old quests, new rewards have been added

A large number of rarity edits and chances of items spawn

Increased the variety of items spawned in loot containers

Improved the quality of loot issued for a successful extraction with a friendly Scav

Various changes in the characteristics of items

Various changes in the equipment of bots and the player scavs

Various changes in loot spawn points locations

That’s all we’ve got for the latest Escape From Tarkov update, but if you’re keen to get the most out of the game, take a look at our handy How to Escape from Tarkov – guides, tips, Escape From Tarkov ammo guide, and Escape from Tarkov Flea Market guide ahead of your next game.

Can your PC run it? Check the Escape from Tarkov system requirements over at PCGameBenchmark.