Get this 94% rated VR escape room sim for less than a coffee

Humble Bundle is good for many things; raising money for charity, providing you with some big savings, and spotlighting more obscure games like Escape Simulator. This VR escape room game lets you and your friends puzzle it out without ever having to leave the house, and if you buy it through this bundle, it works out at just $1.43 / £1.12.

When I think of the best simulation games, I typically imagine flying planes or driving buses, but Escape Simulator offers a virtual recreation of an entirely different experience – the good ol’ escape room. If you’ve ever lamented that many of the best puzzle games are single-player affairs, this is an opportunity to put your big brain energy to good use for a fun evening with your friends.

The game also has free DLCs packs based on both Among Us and Portal, so if you’ve ever wanted to explore The Skeld or the Aperture Science labs in VR, this is your opportunity to do so. While we’re talking about Escape Simulator a lot here, there are six other great games in the bundle, too, and it’s just $10 / £7.81 for the lot.

Here’s a complete breakdown of everything you get in The Great Escape Room Humble Bundle:

Escape Simulator

We Were Here Forever

Escape Academy

Escape from Mystwood Mansion

Doors: Paradox

Escape First Alchemist

We Were Here Expeditions: the FriendShip

40% off Escape Academy coupon

For $10, that’s really quite an impressive haul. Unfortunately, only Escape Simulator gives you a VR escape room experience, but the others are all wonderful interactive puzzle games that are built around the same theme.

The bundle is only available until Friday, August 30, 2024, so if you want to get these games at a 90% discount, don’t wait too long and miss your chance.

This is a rare Humble Bundle that helps support not one, but two organizations. Money raised through it goes towards World Wildlife Fund (fighting to protect the environment) and Gameheads (a tech training program).

