Etheria Restart codes September 2025

What are the new Etheria Restart codes? As is standard practice with gacha games these days, Etheria Restart is overflowing with free items, upgrade materials, and banner currency locked behind promo codes. Lucky for you, we've carefully combed through the usual haunts to find them all, so you can redeem them before they expire.

Etheria Restart is the new anime turn-based RPG on the block, and with so much to offer right out of the gate, you're probably looking for the fastest, cheapest, and easiest way to skip the gacha grind. Etheria Restart redeem codes can give you the freebies you need to pull the best characters on our Etheria Restart tier list, and build your favorites to make them more powerful than ever. Here are all the Etheria Restart codes to redeem right now.

All Etheria Restart codes

Here are all the Etheria Restart redeem codes:

WEEKLYPVPS6 - 200 Hydra Crystals

- 200 Hydra Crystals WEEKLYPVPW4 - 100 Hydra Crystals

- 100 Hydra Crystals WEEKLYPVPW3 - 100x Hydra Crystals

- 100x Hydra Crystals WEEKLYPVPW2 - 60k Etheria Coin

- 60k Etheria Coin EWS2025 - 10x Anima Prototypes

- 10x Anima Prototypes ETHERIA30D - 3x Anima Prototype, 1x Mental Stabilizer, 300k Etheria Coin

- 3x Anima Prototype, 1x Mental Stabilizer, 300k Etheria Coin ETHERIADC100K - 10x Anima Prototype

- 10x Anima Prototype GACHAGAMER - 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000x Etheria Coin

50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000x Etheria Coin JONATHON - 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000x Etheria Coin

50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000x Etheria Coin DORO44 - 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000x Etheria Coin

- 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000x Etheria Coin DUKAJA - 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000x Etheria Coin

- 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000x Etheria Coin ZY0X - 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000x Etheria Coin

- 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000x Etheria Coin XLICE - 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000x Etheria Coin

- 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000x Etheria Coin POCKETGAMER - 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000x Etheria Coin

- 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000x Etheria Coin MYNTHOS - 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000x Etheria Coin

- 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000x Etheria Coin ETHERIAsSORA - 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000x Etheria Coin

- 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000x Etheria Coin LIMULUTV - 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000x Etheria Coin

- 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000x Etheria Coin NOBUKOTO - 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000x Etheria Coin

- 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000x Etheria Coin ETHERIASMASH - 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000x Etheria Coin

- 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000x Etheria Coin BRANONLINE - 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000x Etheria Coin

- 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000x Etheria Coin BRAXO - 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000x Etheria Coin

- 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000x Etheria Coin BOXBOX - 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000x Etheria Coin

- 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000x Etheria Coin SEIIMORE - 50x Hydra Crystal and 10,000x Etheria Coin

- 50x Hydra Crystal and 10,000x Etheria Coin TECTONE - 50x Hydra Crystal and 10,000x Etheria Coin

- 50x Hydra Crystal and 10,000x Etheria Coin YDCB - 50x Hydra Crystal and 10,000x Etheria Coin

Expired codes:

ETHERIA100

WEEKLYPVP

WEEKLYPVPW1

SEANB0605

DRP621X2

VOLKIN0605

TIMAEUSS0605

ZOXASKUNX0605

ETHERIA0605

ETHERIA111

GACHASMACK

GACHAGAMING

ETHERIA0109

FUSIONTEST

FUSIONCUP

RTAMASTE

ETHERIA0508

ETHERIADC

TIMAEUSSCUP

PVPFINALSLIVE

ETHERIAFINAL

VIP666

VIP777

VIP888

VIP999

VIP69

VIPBANHDINGAH

ICEWOLLOWCOME

MESSIAHHANDSOME777

SUSSYBAKA

PYONPYON3333

How do I redeem Etheria Restart codes

Using Etheria Restart codes in-game is really simple. You don't need to hit a certain character level or anything like that, but you will need to complete Chapter 1 to claim the rewards.

Here's how to redeem Etheria Restart codes:

Boot Etheria Restart.

Complete the tutorial.

Perform the first forced character summon.

Upgrade the character.

Enter the menu via the button in the top-right.

Click the Settings button.

Go to the Other tab.

Select "Redeem Code."

Enter a working Etheria REstart code.

Hit redeem.

Where are my Etheria Restart code rewards?

Etheria Restart redeem code rewards go to the in-game mailbox. You can unlock that by completing the first stage after the tutorial, which involves navigating through a moving train. You can redeem all the codes prior to that point, however.

Once that's all done, you should find your free Etheria Restart summon items, upgrade materials, and pre-registration or launch rewards in the Email tab.

How do I get more Etheria Restart codes?

The easiest way to redeem Etheria Restart codes as soon as they become available is right here on PCGamesN. You might also find success following the Etheria Restart social accounts if you'd prefer to keep an eye out for new codes yourself.

Etheria Restart codes often become available during milestone celebrations and new version updates, so remember to check back for new codes that might drop.

We've seen popular gacha game and anime personalities put out exclusive game codes in the past, so there's every chance new Etheria Restart YouTube and streamer codes will surface over the next few weeks.

