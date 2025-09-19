Etheria Restart codes September 2025

September 19, 2025: We checked for new Etheria Restart code and removed one expired code.
What are the new Etheria Restart codes? As is standard practice with gacha games these days, Etheria Restart is overflowing with free items, upgrade materials, and banner currency locked behind promo codes. Lucky for you, we've carefully combed through the usual haunts to find them all, so you can redeem them before they expire.
Etheria Restart is the new anime turn-based RPG on the block, and with so much to offer right out of the gate, you're probably looking for the fastest, cheapest, and easiest way to skip the gacha grind. Etheria Restart redeem codes can give you the freebies you need to pull the best characters on our Etheria Restart tier list, and build your favorites to make them more powerful than ever. Here are all the Etheria Restart codes to redeem right now.
All Etheria Restart codes
Here are all the Etheria Restart redeem codes:
- WEEKLYPVPS6 - 200 Hydra Crystals
- WEEKLYPVPW4 - 100 Hydra Crystals
- WEEKLYPVPW3 - 100x Hydra Crystals
- WEEKLYPVPW2 - 60k Etheria Coin
- EWS2025 - 10x Anima Prototypes
- ETHERIA30D - 3x Anima Prototype, 1x Mental Stabilizer, 300k Etheria Coin
- ETHERIADC100K - 10x Anima Prototype
- GACHAGAMER - 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000x Etheria Coin
- JONATHON - 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000x Etheria Coin
- DORO44 - 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000x Etheria Coin
- DUKAJA - 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000x Etheria Coin
- ZY0X - 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000x Etheria Coin
- XLICE - 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000x Etheria Coin
- POCKETGAMER - 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000x Etheria Coin
- MYNTHOS- 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000x Etheria Coin
- ETHERIAsSORA - 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000x Etheria Coin
- LIMULUTV - 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000x Etheria Coin
- NOBUKOTO - 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000x Etheria Coin
- ETHERIASMASH - 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000x Etheria Coin
- BRANONLINE - 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000x Etheria Coin
- BRAXO - 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000x Etheria Coin
- BOXBOX - 50x Hydra Crystal, 10,000x Etheria Coin
- SEIIMORE- 50x Hydra Crystal and 10,000x Etheria Coin
- TECTONE - 50x Hydra Crystal and 10,000x Etheria Coin
- YDCB - 50x Hydra Crystal and 10,000x Etheria Coin
Expired codes:
- ETHERIA100
- WEEKLYPVP
- WEEKLYPVPW1
- SEANB0605
- DRP621X2
- VOLKIN0605
- TIMAEUSS0605
- ZOXASKUNX0605
- ETHERIA0605
- ETHERIA111
- GACHASMACK
- GACHAGAMING
- ETHERIA0109
- FUSIONTEST
- FUSIONCUP
- RTAMASTE
- ETHERIA0508
- ETHERIADC
- TIMAEUSSCUP
- PVPFINALSLIVE
- ETHERIAFINAL
- VIP666
- VIP777
- VIP888
- VIP999
- VIP69
- VIPBANHDINGAH
- ICEWOLLOWCOME
- MESSIAHHANDSOME777
- SUSSYBAKA
- PYONPYON3333
How do I redeem Etheria Restart codes
Using Etheria Restart codes in-game is really simple. You don't need to hit a certain character level or anything like that, but you will need to complete Chapter 1 to claim the rewards.
Here's how to redeem Etheria Restart codes:
- Boot Etheria Restart.
- Complete the tutorial.
- Perform the first forced character summon.
- Upgrade the character.
- Enter the menu via the button in the top-right.
- Click the Settings button.
- Go to the Other tab.
- Select "Redeem Code."
- Enter a working Etheria REstart code.
- Hit redeem.
Where are my Etheria Restart code rewards?
Etheria Restart redeem code rewards go to the in-game mailbox. You can unlock that by completing the first stage after the tutorial, which involves navigating through a moving train. You can redeem all the codes prior to that point, however.
Once that's all done, you should find your free Etheria Restart summon items, upgrade materials, and pre-registration or launch rewards in the Email tab.
How do I get more Etheria Restart codes?
The easiest way to redeem Etheria Restart codes as soon as they become available is right here on PCGamesN. You might also find success following the Etheria Restart social accounts if you'd prefer to keep an eye out for new codes yourself.
Etheria Restart codes often become available during milestone celebrations and new version updates, so remember to check back for new codes that might drop.
We've seen popular gacha game and anime personalities put out exclusive game codes in the past, so there's every chance new Etheria Restart YouTube and streamer codes will surface over the next few weeks.
Now that you've redeem all the Etheria Restart codes, take a look at our list of the best free PC games to play while you grind auto-battles for upgrade materials.