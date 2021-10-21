Truck Simulator’s revamped force feedback and multiplayer mod support are live

Update 1.42 has gone live for both Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator, and it’s a big one. Developer SCS Software has had this update in beta for some time, and now it’s going live for everyone, with mod support for the Convoy multiplayer mode and a totally revamped force feedback system.

With mods now supported in Convoy multiplayer, a new session browser will let you see exactly which games have mod requirements, and if those mods are available from the Steam Workshop, you’ll be able to automatically download whatever you need. Convoy sessions will, however, be limited to 70 mods.

Force feedback has been revamped with an entirely new system that more realistically models friction. As the devs explain in the announcement, the new system “combines some of the old artificial effects with the new centering and tire friction force feedback, which is based on real calculations from forces on the first steering axle and simulates the behavior of a hydraulic steering gear system used in most of today’s trucks”.

Whether or not you’re into the features of this update, there’s more on the way. In Euro Truck Simulator 2, a free update is populating Iberia with more roads, and the devs have been offering an extensive look at what to expect from the upcoming Heart of Russia DLC.

Meanwhile over in American Truck Simulator, the Wyoming DLC just launched and we’ve been getting previews of that honkin’ huge Texas DLC. Fans of truck games – that includes me, for the record – are continuing to feast.