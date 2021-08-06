Euro Truck Simulator 2 devs provide an update on the delayed DAF XF

Euro Truck Simulator 2 has (official) multiplayer now, and that means it’s now more essential than ever to have a cool truck to impress your friends. The devs at SCS Software introduced a range of fresh models from Dutch manufacturer DAF Trucks earlier this summer, and while the DAF XG and XG+ have already hit the game, the devs have now provided an update on what’s up with the DAF XF, which will hit the game this autumn.

“We are happy to share with you our progress on the creation of the new DAF XF, which focuses on efficiency, driver comfort, and safety,” the devs say. “If everything goes according to plan, we look forward to bringing the new DAF XF to the roads of Euro Truck Simulator 2 this autumn! Whilst this truck model is still being worked on by our teams, we wanted to share with you some development shots of its creation.”

You can see more of the work-in-progress shots in the full blog post.

This is a far cry from when SCS was teasing out DAF models like they were Bigfoot – it’s lovely to see a close-up update on what’s coming in such detail.

