Truck Simulator devs are creating charity DLC for Ukraine

As Russia’s invasion continues, the game industry is finding ways to show support to Ukraine. Players are showing solidarity with in-game demonstrations, and developers are finding ways to support relief efforts in Ukraine. The latest such charity plan comes from SCS Software, the studio behind American Truck Simulator and Euro Truck Simulator 2.

“Even though our teams are multinational, the core of the company has its roots in the city of Prague in the Czech Republic,” the devs say in a blog post. “The history of our country carries a memory of sad happenings that resonate in very similar ways with what has been happening in Ukraine in the recent days, weeks, and months. We see a very close parallel with what happened here back in 1938 and 1968, and it leaves us deeply concerned and full of emotions and pain that the modern world has to witness such horrific times again.”

SCS is currently at work on a new bit of cosmetic DLC called the Ukrainian Paint Jobs Pack. The devs are “racing” to bring it to the Steam store, and 100% of the income will be donated to “those in need”.

We don’t know yet which charity SCS will be working with on the DLC, but the studio says it has already donated over €20,000 to relief efforts with various organisations.

While the devs don’t address it in the blog post, the next major DLC planned for Euro Truck Simulator 2 is set in Russia. It’s unclear whether the studio’s release plans will change in response to current events.