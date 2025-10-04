It's time to talk war in Europa Universalis 5. Twelve years after its predecessor first established itself as one of PC's strategic titans, Paradox's long-awaited sequel is now exactly one month away. To celebrate, the developer has given us a new, in-depth look at how its military and warfare systems will work. Conflict and hostilities have long been the centerpiece around which many of the best grand strategy games revolve, and Paradox is keen to ensure that EU5's simulation feels alive and packed with consequence.

At Gamescom, Paradox told us that it had been learning from the battle system of its underloved (and largely forgotten) Imperator Rome, studying the way it handled the likes of terrain and food supply. Warfare in Europa Universalis 5 follows the philosophies of choice and consequence that underpin the new strategy game: "Armies are made of people, logistics matter, and the world will fight back against your dreams of conquest," the developer explains in its latest dev diary.

When your EU5 campaign kicks off in 1337, most states aren't fielding professional armies. As wars are begun by kings and other leading powers, they'll have to rely on levies raised from the population, "whoever your laws and institutions can call upon." These aren't just a number; they're real people, modeled in-game, that will leave their jobs to fight and possibly die in your name. Should they make it back, they'll typically return to their old civilian life, but many will be lost forever.

The type of pop (EU5's population units) that you're pulling in also affects its quality. Peasants typically end up as the fundamental frontliners, bearing spears and scythes, while calling on a noble levy is likely to provide you with the likes of heavily armored, trained knights. Crucially, Paradox notes that "levies will not replenish during your campaigns." If you suffer losses, you'll need to disband the force and raise another in its place, meaning you'll feel the weight of every battle.

Over time, technologies and military institutions will begin to grow and flourish, and you might find yourself with the means to employ a standing army, taking advantage of dedicated soldier pops. When not engaged in active conflict, the manpower generated by these units can be directed towards buildings such as armories, castle garrisons, and so on. You'll have the ability to drill and upgrade your forces over time as tech improves.

When organizing an actual army, you lay out your regiments across the left flank, center, right flank, and reserves. You'll need to watch stats such as regiment initiative closely, as it impacts the speed with which those forces enter the fray, while their position determines where they'll clash with foes. Naturally, should one of your sides be left to collapse, it'll open up your center to a morale-crushing flanking strike.

You'll also need to choose a general, who will typically be a member of your court, and all of their stats impact their effectiveness. Administrative ability determines siege skill, logistics distances, and your forces' potential to make strong maneuvers in battle. Diplomacy benefits morale, initiative, and food consumption, and the military stat affects the movement and combat speed of your troops, along with their discipline. Changing out your commander is a time-consuming process, so try to get it right from the start.

Unit types in Europa Universalis 5 are divided across infantry, cavalry, artillery, and auxiliaries. These will naturally shift in power as the game progresses; heavy cavalry rules the battlefield in the late-medieval era, but as time progresses infantry gradually takes over, followed by the introduction of artillery support and more focused shock troops. Early regiments are "around 100 men," but this number has the potential to climb as high as 3,000 as you get deeper into the tech tree.

As mentioned earlier, these forces need supplies - an army can't fight on an empty stomach. They'll carry food, but it must be gathered from a friendly location. If materials run low, you'll face attrition and heavy losses, and may be forced to retreat, which makes placing depots and controlling well-positioned provinces hugely beneficial. Conversely, sabotaging supply lines is a great way to disrupt your foe. Auxiliaries act as your support structure here; the 'camp follower' unit will bolster your portable meal storage, letting you stray further afield.

Food isn't the only consideration. Terrain, natural elements, and weather can cause serious problems, from reduced food production to disease. More extreme conditions may make useful areas such as mountain passes temporarily inaccessible. However, nature can also create opportunities - bodies of water freezing over may strand enemy fleets, or open the door to risky crossings if you're feeling bold (just make sure you have time to reach the other side while the ice lasts).

All of the above climaxes, of course, once battle begins. Typically, depending on the era, this will start with artillery fire, "making hell fall on the poor souls you've sent to die for your dream of grandeur." Regiments will then fight according to their three positions until one side is eliminated or loses morale, at which point the victor will move to the next-closest regiment. Those that retreat can be replaced by the reserves, but only for as long as they last.

In closing, Paradox also touches on naval conflict, which "will follow more or less the same rules as land warfare." Your ships are manned by sailor pops, and you'll need specific buildings to increase both of these. Once established, a standing fleet can help ensure reliable food supplies across your empire, blockade cities to crumble enemy trade, and provide overall stability to your military might.

Europa Universalis 5 launches Tuesday November 4, priced at $59.99 / £49.99. You can preorder it here if you're ready to take your empire to new heights.

