Paradox Interactive is giving away multiple Europa Universalis 4 DLC to all players for free, and you don’t even need to do anything to get them. Collectively, all of the expansions are worth $60, and massively expand the grand strategy game. They’re about to be integrated into the EU4 base edition, which means you can get Europa Universalis 4 and a lot of its DLC for one single price – a price that’s also significantly lower right now thanks to a new Steam sale.

If you buy Europa Universalis 4 now, or already own the grand strategy game, you’ll get four expansions for free next month. The free DLC includes the Rights of Man, Art of War, Digital Extreme Upgrade, and Common Sense packs. Those first three are already part of the Starter Edition, but Paradox wants to integrate them into the base game to enrich your experience.

Getting free Europa Universalis 4 DLC is never going to be a bad thing, but there’s a pitfall to watch out for: while the base game is in a Steam sale, so is the Starter Edition. You can buy the latter at 55% off right now, but keep in mind that it comes with all the DLC you’ll be getting for free anyway, so you’d be better off buying the base game, taking it for a spin, and waiting for the DLC to drop for free.

“In order to celebrate and honor constant support from our community, everyone buying the base game before Thursday October 17, or already having it in their library will receive these four DLCs for free once they are integrated,” Paradox writes. “In this way, we want to reward our fans for their ongoing engagement with Europa Universalis 4.”

If you’re new to EU4, Paradox is still releasing DLC over a decade later, so you’ll have more than enough to do. Europa Universalis 4 Winds of Change was launched earlier this year, and focuses on nations that undergo rapid transformations during the early modern world. Players are even still making their own overhauls, and this recent Europa Universalis 4 mod brings it all the way back to 600 BC.

Paradox Interactive is selling Europa Universalis 4 for 76% off right now, so you have until Monday September 9 to get the base game for $9.59 / £8.39. You can check it out on Steam right now.

If you want to alter your experience even more we’ve brought together all the best Europa Universalis 4 mods, otherwise there are plenty more strategy games to sink your teeth into.

