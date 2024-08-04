Among the best grand strategy games that Paradox Interactive has graced us with – the likes of Crusader Kings 3, Stellaris, and Hearts of Iron 4 to name but a few – Europa Universalis 4 remains one of its finest works. A sprawling take on the middle ages, it’s been a long-standing stalwart on Steam food more than a decade. But as the studio gently teases a possible Europa Universalis 5, one comprehensive mod completely reimagines EU4 in an altogether different classical era form.

Imperium Universalis is one of the most impressive Europa Universalis 4 mods out there. It takes the well-established format of the beloved grand strategy game and transposes it all the way back to 612 BC, an era that saw the world wrapped in conflict.

The Assyrian Empire fights the Medo-Babylonian alliance in the Middle East. City-states clash for dominance across the Aegean. Factions vie for power in the remnants of the Chinese Zhou dynasty, and over in the Italian peninsula the seeds of the Roman Empire are being planted. This is Europa Universalis 4 in a form you’ve never seen before.

To better encompass this rather different era, Imperium Universalis makes a wealth of tweaks to core EU4 elements. There’s a custom population system ranging across the upper class, commoners, and rural populations. Buildings are more numerous and varied from the base game, with the inclusion of some unique offerings for the wealthiest factions, and an expansion on the selection of institutions at your disposal. You can also expect a full rework of the spread of religions, with multiple customs and beliefs across every region.

The modding team behind Imperium Universalis, led by ‘KArantukki,’ has also developed an economy that’s tuned to careful precision, and governments have also been reworked, with a complete overhaul to governmental reforms. It even tackles era-relevant issues such as slavery with its own intricate and careful systems.

Perhaps the most exciting thing about the IU mod, which is already well worth your consideration if you’re on the hunt for something rich and rewarding, is that the team is still hard at work on more features. While they can’t yet provide a date for the next update, KArantukki notes that the team is working on a big list of additional changes, improvements, and revamps.

Among these are UI improvements, a rework to hegemonies, additional flavor events, and updates to almost all the major factions. You can read the full list of planned details in a new blog from the team, where you’ll also find a link to download the latest update for Imperium Universalis through the Steam workshop.

