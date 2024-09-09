Eve Online is a legendary MMO for many reasons such as its universe, the depth of the options available to you, and how game-changing you and your friends can truly be. It’s a staggering game that often breaks free of its servers to bring stories out into the real world of skulduggery, backstabbing, and naked corporate greed. Now, it’s time for a tale of war, as the Siege of Zarzakh has begun – and Eve Online players can play their part.

That said, as in all things Eve Online, there’s more going on than first meets the eye. For a start, players of the MMORPG will have to make a trek if they want to take part in the ongoing battles. Capsuleers need to group up in fleets of eight to ten players before making their way to Horizon Siege Points, where the true fight begins. Mysterious Drifters have begun assaulting these gateways to the Zarzakh system, and only through defeating increasingly tougher enemies can they be brought to a halt.

Developer CCP promises that those hardy enough to defeat enough Drifters can earn big rewards, with the chance to even get the chance to loot officer modules. In typical Eve Online fashion, however, the way to get Drifter officers to arrive has not been made clear – though I’m sure players have already figured it out and got things on farm by the time I post this.

Along with the siege, the black hole-adjacent system of Zarzakh has received another change. Previously this shrouded, pirate-centric system was a way to cross the map quickly, using it as a superhighway of sorts with only a fee to pay for use of its stargates. That’s all changed, with players entering Zarzakh now being only able to exit via the same stargate they used to enter the system, taking them back to the same place they came from. The only way to circumvent this is to spend six hours in Zarzakh, after which normal travel will be possible.

The Siege of Zarzakh, along with the wider currently-running Deepflow Rifts event in Eve Online should end on Thursday September 12. For more information on this siege, head over to the official site to learn more.

