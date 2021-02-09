EVE Online’s Reign update improves fleets and travel, starting today

CCP Games has revealed its first wave of new content for EVE Online in 2021. This one is called Reign, more specifically, and it’s out today. The content drop comes with updates to fleets and travel and more balance and meta changes to keep things feeling fresh. There will also be some familiar events as Guardian’s Gala, Abyssal Proving Grounds, and The Hunt all make their return.

One of Reign’s main parts is the new Fleet Discovery update that comes with a new tool called Fleet Up. It’s located in the centre of The Agency, and it’s designed to give everyone a more intuitive and useful experience when you’re searching for active fleets to join. It should also help you find a gang of buds that want to do the same thing as you – whether that’s being more efficient, or becoming entirely destructive.

Reign also comes with heaps of quality-of-life updates to make a space pirate’s life all the earlier. You’ll notice visual updates to jump tunnel animations, region-specific visuals reflected in tunnels, and the way that home stations are managed and represented on the map has changed, too.

Reign will also see heaps of returning events. As part of the Guardian’s Gala, you’ll be able to fetch faction items, ship skins, skill point boosters, overseers’ effects, and more. If you’ve never taken part before, this one is all about disrupting the celebrations of the Angel Cartel and Serpentis pirates by flying to event sites located in known and wormhole space. You can get daily rewards for logging in, too. Neat.

“Following a tumultuous and seismic series of events last year, New Eden is about to enter a time of reformation and re-armament,” EVE Online creative director Bergur Finnbogason says. “Our first Quadrant of the year, Reign, will allow players to prepare for the events ahead, which we can’t talk about just yet!”

Here’s a trailer, if you fancy a peep:

