In a weird bit of synchronicity that no-one expected, there are two Revenants to talk about this week. One’s the latest episode for Destiny 2 which launched on October 8, the other is Eve Online Revenant, a new expansion that’s been announced for a November release. Despite the similarity in names these two online space games are of course very different, with one being a first person shooter with magic powers and the other one of the most complex MMOs ever created. If that complexity is what you crave, then you’ll want to be ready for Eve Online’s next expansion.

Eve Online Revenant is set to ramp up the conflict that’s been buzzing away in the background of the MMORPG recently. The Deathless is aiming to get players tooled up and ready to dive into the fight with the Drifters, and Revenant is how you’ll get the upgrades you’ll need. This new expansion will build upon the nullsec revamp the game’s recently seen, while also helping Capsuleers get prepared for war.

One of the key additions is a brand new array of ships courtesy of the Deathless. The Tholos destroyer and Cenotaph battlecruiser have been designed to close down the gaps between you and your foe, before laying down devastating amounts of fire. They’re risky craft to pilot as you’ll need to see the whites of your opponent’s eyes before firing, but for those who like to fly by the seat of their pants, they might just fit the bill.

The Deathless is also in the business of trade, with players being able to trade encrypted infomorphs for new rewards. Informorphs can be generated thanks to a new type of structure – mercenary dens – which will start to appear in nullsec. By completing Tactical Operations for these dens, or ignoring them, the rate at which informorphs are created can be impacted, leading to a new way to control the economy in this lawless section of space.

There are also new ways to contribute to corporation efforts, corporation and alliance SKINs will help you spot your fellow compatriots, and there’s plenty more coming too.

Eve Online Revenant will launch on Tuesday November 12. If you’d like to get the full lowdown on what’s new in this expansion, head over to the official site to learn more.

