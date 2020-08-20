Eve reveals its community-developed Spectrum IPS monitor prototypes

There’s something about community-developed projects that just make you feel all fuzzy inside. Developers and manufacturers that respond to what their customers want – and proactively so. The Eve Spectrum is one such community-developed project, a monitor that smushes together many of the most requested and discussed monitor features from its forum discussions and then places these in a gorgeous package.

In short, it allows gamers to get precisely what they want – collectively – from a monitor, without having to invest in expensive machinery and learn how to haphazardly make one yourself. Now, Eve has its first functional Spectrum prototypes and has given us some “never-seen-before” design and hardware pictures and factory footage of the build process.

Transparency and openness seem to go hand-in-hand with community-developed projects, and it’s no different with the Spectrum, here. We don’t just see an end-product after community decisions are made and enacted upon – we see how all these features are implemented and improved upon. And the result of these features and design choices is a monitor that looks *chef’s kiss* perfect.

With these pictures and this video, we could indeed be looking at some of the best gaming monitors to come. According to the product specs page, there should be three models: Spectrum QHD 144Hz, Spectrum QHD 240Hz, and Spectrum 4K 144Hz – QHD meaning 1440p, for those that didn’t know. All share a 1,000:1 typical contrast ratio, and the QHD 240Hz and 4K 144Hz models will have higher typical and peak brightnesses than the QHD 144Hz model.

As is to be expected with a community-developed gaming monitor, response times on all models is a low 1ms, and all have certified G-Sync-compatible FreeSync. Oh, and all of these use IPS panels – that’s right, these are all 1ms, high refresh rate IPS monitors. The QHD 240Hz and 4K 144Hz models also come decked out with HDMI 2.1. And all of this is wrapped in a gloriously understated design that any gamer should be proud to have on their desk.

When we first saw the Eve Spectrum we said it might very well be the perfect gaming monitor, in large part because of its 240Hz, 1440p IPS display with a peak luminance of 750cd/m2 (this luminance only on the QHD 240Hz and 4K 144Hz models) – add in a 1ms response time and beautiful design and you have something truly amazing.

These three models can already be reserved for purchase. The QHD 144Hz model costs $399 (€399, approx. £304), the QHD 240Hz model costs $549 (€549, approx. £418), and the 4K 144Hz model costs $649 (€649, approx. £495).

The prototypes that we can see, Eve says, “have been built using so-called ‘soft tooling’. Though these tools have a lifespan of only fifty or so units manufactured, they are faster and easier to create. This allows for change and iteration as we test and check our sample monitors carefully. The main purpose for these units, and what our team is currently working on, is to evaluate their industrial design as well as colour, material, and finish (CMF). We need to confirm things such as gaps, tolerances, sharpness of edges, and colour uniformity between different materials and parts. After the final details are confirmed, we will produce ‘hard tooling’, which is the same as the soft tooling, but has a lifespan of thousands of units, allowing for mass-production.”

From this point onwards, “the most important task at hand is to make sure every single flaw is ironed out, and every bug is caught”, and Eve has told PCGamesN that the “project is moving on schedule now and, after building these units during extensive testing, we have not found anything that requires changes. The only adjustment we made which is visible in these units is the increase of the width of the ‘port box’ to accommodate for better cooling in such high-performance HDMI 2.1 scalar.”

For those of you looking for a gaming monitor with all the bells and whistles that gamers actually want, the community-developed Eve Spectrum is probably the perfect choice, and this latest manufacturer update shows you probably won’t have too long to wait before you can get your hands on one. You can reserve one from the Eve Spectrum store page to ensure you get one as soon as they’re available for purchase.