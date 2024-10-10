Classic ’90s MMO EverQuest has a new spiritual sequel, and it’s playable soon

If you’ve been missing classic ’90s MMO EverQuest, you’re in luck, as there’s a spiritual successor on the way. EverCraft Online is a new old-school MMO that blends the traditional RPG elements of EverQuest with the art style of Minecraft, and thanks to an upcoming community alpha test, you can play it for free next weekend. h1ddentree Entertainment’s EverCraft Online sees you embark on an epic adventure through the seamless world of Adrullan, forging alliances, slaying beasts, and exploring dungeons across diverse biomes. You’ll also be able to try out the game’s various classes and races, as well as its crafting system.

What’s more, the test includes the Whisper of Grixius event, which sees you tackling spectral beings, spooky quests, and earning exclusive rewards – just in time for Halloween.

EverCraft Online is in early (pre-alpha) development, but the free community alpha test (running from Friday October 18 to Sunday October 20) lets you sink your teeth into this nostalgic MMORPG ahead of its currently unconfirmed release date.

As the name suggests, EverCraft Online seems to be heavily inspired by EverQuest, one of the best MMOs of all time, with an undeniably blocky, Minecraft-like art style. The name doesn’t seem to shy away from this either, clearly meshing the two together. EverCraft Online certainly captures the essence of Everquest, with a similar UI, world, systems, and overall vibe – but running on more modern tech.

It’s been 25 years since the release of EverQuest, and 20 years since the release of its sequel, so it’s unlikely we’ll get another entry in the genre anytime soon. So, it’s definitely worth trying out EverCraft Online to scratch that traditional MMO itch – without the clunky gameplay.

The community alpha starts at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST / 7pm CEST on Friday October 18 and runs until the same time on Sunday October 20. Joining the alpha is easy, simply register an account at EverCraft Online, download the patcher, then join the Discord server.

