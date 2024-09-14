You can keep Starfield Shattered Space – the interstellar DLC I’ve got my eyes on this September is Everspace 2 Titans. 2023’s best space game, for my money at least, is back in action once again with a new expansion that promises “the largest encounters found so far in the series.” You’ll tackle new foes across some of the most intense and intriguing settings we’ve seen yet, and – as developer Rockfish Games teases ahead of launch – discover a plethora of new resources, blueprints, and equipment to take your craft to the next level.

If you’ve yet to treat yourself to Everspace 2, think of it as a fusion of the thrilling interstellar combat found in the best space games – from Tie Fighter to No Man’s Sky – and a plethora of delicious loot to find and equip in the vein of ARPGs like Diablo 4. Soar around the stars, visiting its handcrafted planets and space stations in search of components, resources, and gear in order to ramp up your ship’s capabilities, then use that to take on even tougher missions.

With the ability to choose between more arcade-style handling or switch into a more hardcore simulation of real-world physics, Everspace 2 delivers a very satisfying core experience. Rockfish Games has further built on that through two major free overhauls, and now its starborne action RPG is about to get even bigger and better with the launch of the Titans expansion.

Titans introduces two new storylines to Everspace 2. The first, Dreadnought, pits you against the Minokawa. The last remaining battleship of its kind from the colony wars, this gargantuan craft has fallen into the hands of outlaws, and it’s up to you to put a stop to their plans before they can restore it to its full, devastating power. You’ll be joined on your mission by a team of freelancers as you tackle the largest-scale battle yet seen in the Everspace games.

Alongside that comes Leviathan. Rumors are swirling of these titanic legendary creatures, long thought to be extinct, seemingly surfacing deep in the Khaït Nebula. Legend holds that these giant beasts swallow anything and everything that comes into their path – so the only reasonable thing to do is to venture into the creatures yourself in search of lost treasures. Explore their procedurally generated insides and you might just uncover unique items and technology.

Beyond that, you can expect plenty more new stuff in Titans: enemies, space creatures, resources, crafting blueprints, item sets, catalysts, consumables, legendary gear – you name it, you’ll probably find it. After all, the ultimate goal of just about everything you do in Everspace 2 is that delicious loot. Ahead of the expansion’s arrival, Rockfish teases some of what you can expect.

Among the legendary gear comes Judgment Day, which launches weaponized mines that fire omnidirectional autocannon barrages. Viscous Intent is a bioweapon launching explosive goo that slows enemies and increases their damage taken as it stacks up. Inferno pumps out sticky superheated plasma; the MX-426 applies stacking corrosive slime that lowers your foes’ movement and fire rate; and the new Hollow armor plating has no capacity itself but grants repair per kill directly to the hull, while also further reducing hull damage taken.

The new item sets include ‘Together We Stand,’ drawing inspiration from the wingmates who will join you on the Dreadnought mission to offer a range of powerful boons. The ‘Power Oscillator’ set rewards you for balancing energy carefully between your ship’s weapons and thrusters. ‘Symbiosis’ is all about spores – “nothing wrong ever comes from spores” – and causes debuffed targets to leave behind mending spores that repair your craft and apply buffs as you fly through them.

Beyond that, there’s a sizable list of other non-legendary weapons, armor, gear, catalysts, and consumables to look forward to. We’ve got pulse lasers that get stronger around your allies, homing missiles filled with disorienting neuroinfectious chemicals, EMP mines, high fire-rate flak cannons, transfusion missiles that restore your ship based on damage dealt, ‘brood mines’ filled with swarms of metal-eating annelid space worms, and much more besides. You’ll need it all, too, whether you’re aiming to take on the repeatable encounters offered by Titans or take on the highest tier of endgame rifts.

Everspace 2 Titans launches Monday September 16 on Steam. You can wishlist it now if you want to be notified when it becomes available.

