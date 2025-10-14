You can finally play that Minecraft-style fantasy RPG we keep going on about

Forgive us for talking about Everwind again. To paraphrase a great, blue-haired philosopher of our time, we just think it's neat. We're big Minecraft fans here at PCGamesN, and I personally played so much Skyrim when it released that my brain started leaking out of my ears and I nearly failed my exams. Luckily I scooped it back in and Fus-Roh-Dahed my results to eventually land this job, where I can tell you about this Skyrim-like RPG that uses a Minecraft aesthetic to great effect. Everything's come full circle, and I fully plan on abandoning my responsibilities once more in order to play Everwind's first demo, which is featured as a part of Steam Next Fest.

While most of you will already be aware of Everwind thanks to our glut of articles professing how cool it looks, there are some people reading this who don't know what the game is. Minecraft x Skyrim seems like a cheap comparison, but it rings pretty true, at least according to the trailers.

See, it looks pretty good, right? From the Minecraftian crafting, to the Elder Scrolls-style combat, there are imaginative iterations of classic mechanics across the board. A sprinkling of survival, a dash of RPG quests, and you've got a great pitch. But how does it play?

We haven't known exactly how Everwind actually feels to play until now. Thanks to Steam Next Fest, the game has released its first playable demo. Finally, we can crush skeletons beneath our blocky blade and see if Everwind has some bite after its months of barking.

My early impressions of the demo are good. I've not played enough to give a stronger recommendation, but it does what it says on the tin. This demo is a standalone adventure that aims to set the tone of the world and showcase the first moments of the full game, and it suffices in both regards. I played solo, but it can support up to four players co-op which would be cool to try.

Most of all, though, it leaves me wanting more. What sets Everwind apart from Minecraft or Skyrim is the enormous blimps you can craft, and I can't wait to get my hands on the ability to do just that. Your base is aboard one such ship in the demo, but I want to fully understand how the steampunk vibes fit this narrative. I want to battle dragons in a stormy sky. If you want to do the same, the demo is a good start, but the full early access release promises more exploration, more quests, and more depth.

In case that didn't convince you, Everwind is currently third in the 'Top Demos' list for Steam Next Fest, and peaked at over 8,000 players-which isn't half bad for a demo on its first day.

Everwind is coming soon to early access, but its demo is available now until Monday, October 20. You can download it here.

