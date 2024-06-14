GTA 3. Vice City. Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. GTA 5. Red Dead Redemption. LA Noire. Former Rockstar producer Leslie Benzies has some serious career pedigree, having presided over some of the best-loved and most successful games of the past 20 years. Now, with GTA 6 on the horizon, the ex-president of Rockstar North is about to launch a beta for his huge new sandbox game, where the idea is that you can imagine anything, build anything, and share anything with other players around the world. Expectations are naturally high. Fortunately, you’ll be able to try this one for yourself very, very soon, and sign-ups are open today.

Everywhere is just as ambitious a sandbox game as its name implies. Created by Benzies and his studio Build A Rocket Boy, it allows players to create and share anything they can imagine, from bold architectural wonders to complete, homemade videogames. Between LittleBigPlanet, Minecraft, and Roblox, a variety of sandbox and building hits have arrived in the past two decades that encourage player creativity and provide a platform for user-made material. Everywhere could be the next stage in the genre’s evolution.

The new Everywhere beta will give you access to Arcadia, the custom creation and sharing tool that is used by Build A Rocket Boy itself to make the game. You can make whatever you want and then publish it to be played and modified by other Everywhere users. Between single set pieces, one-off boss battles, and full levels complete with enemy spawns, event markers, and purpose-built architecture, the idea in Everywhere is that you can build whatever you like without any knowledge of coding. Anything you make is automatically fully credited, so if it’s accessed by other players, it’ll bear your name and the names of your collaborators.

The Everywhere Builders’ Beta begins on Tuesday June 18 at 2am PST / 5am EST / 10am BST / 11am CET / 8pm AEDT. You will have access to the Arcadia tools suite as well as Everywhere’s assets library. Some features of the finished game, such as ready-made, stock locations, will not be available in the beta, but Build A Rocket Boy says these are being polished ahead of future playtests.

If you want to sign up to the Everywhere beta, you need to be over 16 years old and create a Build A Rocket Boy account via the game’s website. The studio recommends that you complete the ‘where do you like to build?’ form that appears at the end of the account-making process. You can make an account right here.

Otherwise, the GTA 6 release date is still on its way, and you can try some of the other best building games on PC, too.

