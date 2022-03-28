Developer Saber Interactive has released some of the Evil Dead: The Game system requirements well ahead of the game’s release date, giving us plenty of time to prepare our gaming PCs for the groovy times ahead.

Evil Dead: The Game will support Nvidia DLSS upscaling technology, offering an easy to way to boost fps, which should also boost your chances of survival against the Deadites or would-be heroes of the game by keeping input lag to a minimum. Unfortunately, there’s no word on whether it will also support AMD FSR or Intel XeSS, so you’ll need an Nvidia GeForce RTX card to make use of this particular feature.

We don’t yet know what the minimum specs for Evil Dead: The Game are, save for 8GB of gaming RAM. However, since the developer recommends an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti or AMD RX 5600 XT GPU, we can safely assume you shouldn’t need the best graphics card to run the game. This same logic can be applied on the CPU front too, with the recommended specs requesting the modestly powerful Intel Core i7-7700 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X processors.

Here are the Evil Dead: The Game system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU TBA AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

Intel Core i7-7700 RAM 8GB 16GB GPU TBA AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti VRAM TBA 6GB Storage TBA TBA

Take the Evil Dead: The Game system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Evil Dead: The Game?