Evotinction is a game that instantly calls to mind a whole slew of other titles. Dead Space, System Shock, or even Watch Dogs. It’s all those combined together into a cyberpunk stew, but it still manages to have its own identity, separate from the crowd. Evotinction is a stealth hacking title about stopping an AI from killing all of humanity – as it is so often wont to do – and it’s out now on Steam.

One thing that definitely sets Evotinction apart from other titles that may seem similar is in its protagonist. Similar to Half-Life, our hero isn’t a soldier or warrior. He’s simply a doctor, which is why it makes sense that this is a stealth game – you’re not exactly going to be able to go in guns blazing, after all. Instead you’re equipped with the ability to hack things, and since you’re going up against a rogue AI, that will prove very useful indeed.

You’re able to hack security systems, obfuscate your presence from enemies, or rewrite behavior routines to ensure you get where you need to go and you don’t get blasted apart by patrolling robots. Think Aiden Pearce from Watch Dogs, but far less annoying, and you’ll be on the way to getting how Evotinction handles hacking. Your ability to control the systems around you is your primary weapon, helping you stay safe, stay hidden, and achieve your goals.

The other side of the story is exactly that – the narrative. Developer Spikewave Games teases that there’s more going on than meets the eye. While yes, there’s a rogue AI that’s threatening to wipe out every human on the planet, there’s some questions that will also need answering. As you progress through the research facility which holds this murderous AI you’ll find out exactly what’s going on – and who to blame for it all.

Evotinction is out now and to celebrate its launch, you can save 10% until Thursday September 26. Should you want to check out the game and see if it ticks your cyberpunk boxes, head over to Steam to get the full lowdown.

If you need something else in your life, our guides to the best hacking games and the best action-adventure games will ensure you have plenty to chew on for the foreseeable future.

For daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, follow us on Google News, and download the PCGN deals tracker so you don’t miss out on any PC gaming deals.