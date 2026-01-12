The next Cyberpunk 2077 game isn't coming anytime soon, so this Blade Runner-eqsue sci-fi adventure is now top of my wishlist

After one of the worst launches in all of gaming history, developer CD Projekt Red redeemed Cyberpunk 2077 through a series of intensive updates and a stellar piece of DLC. Now working on Cyberpunk 2, I can't help but think it'll be another decade before we return to Night City, killing any excitement for another instalment. I'm not sure I mind, though, as I've just seen the new trailer for ExeKiller, a survival action game that basically looks like a Blade Runner immersive sim. Sign me right up.

While ExeKiller is filling that Cyberpunk 2077-shaped void in my personal list of upcoming PC games I'm most excited for, the gameplay is more reminiscent of Cyberpunk 2077 or, dare I say it, Dishonored than Rockstar's hit crime series.

From the post-apocalyptic cyberpunk atmosphere, to the hacking and quickfire gunplay, you could easily sell ExeKiller as a spiritual successor to CD Projekt Red's redeemed RPG. However, it's the Blade Runner DNA that shines brightest through the red filtered gameplay.

You're the eponymous ExeKiller - real name Denzel Fenix (no relation to Marcus) - a bounty hunter tasked with hunting down those who try to escape the dystopian systems of this universe. From your lawless mission to the revolver on your belt, you're a space cowboy in every sense of the word, but it's a role not far from that of Rick Deckard in Blade Runner.

There's also, you know, the look. Aside from the red Martian filter applied to the whole game, the flashes of neon noodle bars and cyberpunk tropes hail back to the earliest instances of the genre.

"ExeKiller is a first-person action-adventure game that encourages exploration, rewards curiosity, and never holds your hand," say Paradark Studio developers Kasia Widmańska & Amadeusz Wróbel in the new gameplay trailer. This line, combined with the traps sprung on-screen, leads me to believe that ExeKiller has some immersive sim DNA. Post-apocalyptic Prey? You had my attention, now you're getting me excited.

Exploring the devastated world from a base in The Tower, the retrofuturist western vibes are shown off in the game's copious combat, but the Resident Evil 4-style storage system turns this from an action romp to a serious test of survival.

ExeKiller will release on Steam at some point in the future. You can wishlist it here.

With non-linear missions and a host of cybernetic upgrades to help you solve any environmental puzzles the dilapidated world throws at you, ExeKiller promises complete freedom and shoots its way up my most-anticipated list. Goodbye, Cyberpunk 2077, hello my next gaming obsession.