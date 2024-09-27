New extraction shooters are releasing thick and fast, and Sharkmob’s Exoborne is creeping closer to launch. Before then, a closed beta test will soon kick off on PC, with signups now open to take it for a spin before just about anyone else.

If you don’t know much about Exoborne, it’s a tactical open-world extraction shooter from the developer of Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodhunt. Yes, that’s the battle royale game PCGN’s very own Lauren Bergin sang the praises of just before its untimely demise.

Exoborne is set in an “apocalyptic U.S. transformed by extreme forces of nature,” so you’re contending with rival players just as much as the deadly weather. Battlefield 4, anyone? Vehicles, high-tech weapons, and – as its name suggests – exosuites all make up your arsenal.

The Exoborne closed beta will begin on October 10 and run until October 24, on PC only. This time, the beta will be open to players in both Europe and the US. You can sign up by heading to the game’s official website and clicking on the ‘Playtest sign up’ option in the top left of the page. You’ll then need to provide some personal info, including your location.

If you get in, it’s worth noting that you’ll be under NDA, so you won’t be able to share your thoughts on the game publicly or post about what you’ve played. Fair warning. For more details once you’ve signed up, and for updates once the beta begins, you can join the Exoborne Discord server.

While the extraction shooter genre is busier than ever, this one carries a certain triple-A sheen. I’m interested to see how it stacks up to the greats and if there’s space for another multiplayer game hit right now.

You can follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.