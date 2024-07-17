While iRacing is best known for its hyper-realistic racing sims, it’s been keen to give fans more experiences behind the wheel. Exocross, a multiplayer offroad rally sim, is one such project. After a long while in Steam early access under its former name Drag, the Exocross release date has now been confirmed, and it’s just around the corner.

While the intricacy and competitiveness of racing games always hits a serotonin sweet spot for me, there’s nothing more satisfying than a great off-road sim or rally racer. Hitting jumps, mastering changes in terrain, and nailing the perfect slide never fails to feel good, and I’m optimistic that Exocross is going to deliver all of that and more when it arrives in just a few days. Yes, that soon.

The Exocross release date has been locked in for Tuesday, July 23, according to iRacing’s executive vice president Steve Myers. While the game had been eyeing up a July or August launch for a while, Myers recently confirmed the exact date on social media.

While at first glance it might appear to be a more laid-back and casual experience when compared to something like iRacing itself, there is still a lot of impressive tech powering Exocross to give a realistic, authentic off-road experience. It features four-way contact patch traction technology which allows your vehicle’s tire suspension to react to every bump and track surface change. For when you’re not going up against other players in online races, it also has intelligent AI opponents that you can compete against.

There are three vehicle types to choose from, and each has slightly different pros and cons when it comes to power, weight, and handling. I’m really digging the design of these vehicles too. It certainly adds a dash of Hot Wheels or Mad Max to the typical off-road buggy designs you see in real racing today.

While the gameplay alone is enough to get me interested in Exocross, it’s got a cool premise behind it too. It might not look like it at first glance, but Exocross is actually a contender for a spot on our list of the best space games. Set 100 years in the future, all fossil fuels and forms of racing have been outlawed on Earth due to pollution levels. So, humanity decides to go and ruin other planets from the comfort of our own homes instead, creative director Paul Coleman explains in an interview with Insider Gaming. Exocross takes place on an Earth-like planet called Proteus, but the vehicles are remotely controlled by sim racers back on Earth.

To see what else is arriving soon, check out our upcoming PC games list. Alternatively, if you’re after something a bit different from Exocross, consult our best multiplayer games list for some expert recommendations – you’re bound to find something for you there.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.