If there’s one thing to be admired in gaming, it’s ambition. Games should run before they walk, aim for the stars, shoot for the moon, and other similar milquetoast metaphors. Exodus is an upcoming title that’s absolutely packed with ambition – not only in its core ideas for gameplay and setting – but how it presents those ideas. Despite regular updates over the last year it has managed to fly under the radar, but a new short story released by the game’s developer might light some fires for the game.

Announced way back in the halcyon days of 2023 at The Game Awards, Exodus has so far only shown off cinematic trailers that hint at the type of game it’ll be, with little in definite features to latch on to just yet. That said there’s still plenty to chew on, as this space game has been plugging away expanding its universe with lore snippets, short stories, and concept art. Oh, and Matthew McConaughey – it’s got Matthew McConaughey.

What we do know about the game is that it is wrapped up in some seriously lofty sci-fi ideas. Not only does it explore the butterfly effect, looking at how actions can have far reaching and unintended consequences beyond anything you can possibly account for, but it also delves into time dilation. Traveling to the stars incurs a time debt, with years – even centuries – passing while you’re in transit. This ties both themes together, with your actions resulting in immediate results for you but potential eons for those affected by you.

The latest short story posted to the official Exodus site delves into some details regarding who you’ll be playing as: the leader of the Travelers. It gives a few details about what this faction believes and its goals – mainly, how it’s working to defend humanity against an existential threat in the shape of the incredibly advanced Celestials species. In addition it teases what it means to be a Traveler and how being flung into the vast abyss of space on missions takes a toll when they return to a home long changed beyond recognition.

There’s no indication of when the Exodus release date will be just yet but if you’d like to know more and read the latest short story, you can head over to the official site to fill your science fiction brain with details. You can also sign up to the game’s Founder program, which should net you a few rewards when it finally launches.

