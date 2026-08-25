Exodus release date confirmed for April 2027, a spiritual successor to Mass Effect

After much speculation surrounding the release date of one of the most anticipated upcoming PC games, Exodus, Archetype Entertainment have confirmed a release date for the long-awaited sci-fi RPG at this year's Gamescom.

The single-player, third-person RPG puts players in combat and exploration missions across the universe, fighting alongside a number of companions. The choice-based mechanics mean Exodus is being seen by many as a spiritual successor to Mass Effect. However, a key aspect that will set it apart from that series is the time dilation feature, which will see the game progress decades ahead as players travel at lightspeed, allowing players to see the true long-term impact of the decisions and paths they choose throughout.

Archetype Entertainment has only been on the scene as a studio since 2019, and is formed of staff with experience from a number of triple-A studios, including BioWare, 343, Electronic Arts, Naughty Dog, and more. While another Mass Effect game is still in the works by Bioware, that selection of staff makes it no surprise that Exodus is being compared to previous titles from the Mass Effect series, and it also highlights just how ambitious this new game will be.

With the game's release date revealed at Gamescom's Opening Night Live, the developers also took the opportunity to showcase new cinematic gameplay, along with more information about octopus companion Salt and celestial companion Emrys, who will be fighting alongside the game's protagonist, Jun Aslan, throughout the game. These companions will bring their own strengths and weaknesses to the gameplay: Salt fills in with skills such as long-range sniping and smokescreen creation, while Emrys backs the fight up with remnant orbs which further weaken enemies.

The April 7 release date will be simultaneous across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, with the PC version available to purchase through either Steam or the Epic Games Store. Preorders for the game are yet to open, however.