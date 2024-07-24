Despite the wide array of stunning modern FPS games around, the old Doom games still have a gravitational pull on many shooter fans that keeps dragging them back for another playthrough. The series’ influence is so strong that you’ll still find newly-released games adopting its retro art style and the feel of its movement and gunplay to this day – games like Exophobia. However, this Doom-like (which just fully launched on Steam) comes with a galactic setting, a synthy soundtrack, and a Metroidvania twist.

Exophobia sticks you on a human spaceship that’s been overrun by aliens, and it’s your job to pick up one of their weapons and use it against them. As you make your way through the ship and clear certain areas, you’ll find labs where you can upgrade your gun. Not only does it give you more firepower, but it also gives you new abilities. And therein lies the Metroidvania game twist.

These abilities will allow you to go back to areas of the ship you already cleared and unlock previously inaccessible pathways. Navigating this red and blue, low-poly environment is not a straightforward, linear experience by any means.

Despite the limited color palette and the retro visuals, it definitely looks like solo developer Zarc Attack has done a great job at making an environment that doesn’t feel samey. There are several unique, distinct enemy types, too.

Complementing all of the on-screen action is an awesome soundtrack, judging from what I’ve heard of it so far. It’s moody, it’s buzzy, and it’s synthy, and it seems to go really well with the fast-paced and fluid movement.

If you’re interested in Exophobia, you can check out its Steam page here. The game is currently enjoying a 10% launch discount, so it’s currently on sale for $13.49/ £11.51.

Also be sure to check out our favorite FPS games and top indie games that you can pick up and add to your library.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.