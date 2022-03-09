Almost every game from State of Play is coming to PC, too

Sony gave PlayStation fans a new edition of its regular State of Play broadcast, highlighting a selection of new games coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. However, most of those games are not actually exclusive to Sony’s platform, and as the press releases roll in, we’re starting to learn just how many are coming to PC, too.
Well, maybe I should just list everything that’s not coming to PC, which is… the new Returnal update. That’s it. A sizable chunk of these games are coming to Xbox platforms as well – Square Enix’s Valkyrie Elysium is the most notable exception – but we’re really focused on the PC ports here.
Exoprimal? PC. The DioField Chronicle? PC. TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection? PC. Gundam Evolution is even hosting a beta first on PC. Of course, we already knew games like Ghostwire: Tokyo, Forspoken, and Stranger of Paradise would be hitting PC (some of them very soon), but clearly Sony has little interest in keeping its third-party partners truly console exclusive.
If you prefer bullet points, here’s what you need to know.
- Exoprimal – Steam in 2023
- Ghostwire: Tokyo – Steam and Epic on March 25, 2022
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin – Epic on March 17, 2022 (no PC demo)
- Forspoken – Steam and Epic on October 11, 2022
- Gundam Evolution – Steam in 2022
- TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection – Steam in 2022
- GigaBash – Steam in 2022
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R – Steam in autumn 2022
- Trek to Yomi – Steam in 2022
- Returnal: Ascension – PlayStation 5 exclusive
- The DioField Chronicle – Steam in 2022
- Valkyrie Elysium – Steam in 2022
