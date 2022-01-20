Expeditions: Rome will not be affected “in any shape or form” by founders’ NFT plans

A month ago, the founders of Logic Artists – the studio behind the Expeditions series, including the newly-released Expeditions: Rome – announced that they had raised $5 million USD to build blockchain games at a new company called Dynasty Studios. A report from VentureBeat suggests that, following the launch of Rome, “Logic Artists will wind down and its staff will join Dynasty Studios”.

Responding to concerns from fans on the official Steam forums, the community manager of publisher THQ Nordic says that “nothing of this will affect Rome or THQ Nordic in any shape or form, not now or in any future plans that there may be”. A member of the Expeditions: Rome development team adds that “not everyone who worked on Expeditions: Rome will join Dynasty,” and notes that “the Expeditions series has been owned by THQ Nordic since before Rome began development. The creation of Dynasty will not affect the support of Rome nor the DLC plans.”

THQ Nordic picked up the rights to the Expeditions IP in 2018, which at the time included Conquistador, Vikings, and a then-unannounced third game that was entering development in collaboration between the publisher and Logic Artists.

We’ve reached out to THQ Nordic representatives for further information and clarity on the relationship with Dynasty Studios, and will provide an update when we learn more.

We quite enjoyed Expeditions: Rome in our early playtime, and the first round of reviews have been fairly positive, as the OpenCritic average of 80 shows. There's even a demo on Steam if you'd like to try it out for yourself.