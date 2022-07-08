F1 22 Austria setup: best car settings for the Red Bull Ring

The best F1 22 Austria setup is essential if you want to contend with the front-runners. This circuit has the quickest lap times out of all the tracks in the game this year, thanks to three consecutive fast DRS sections. It’s 71 laps long and in a standard season, will be the 11th race on the calendar.

It goes without saying that these car settings for the best F1 22 Austria setup largely depend on your driving style, car performance, and weather conditions, but this is the rough ballpark you want to be aiming for in one of the best racing games this year. Austria has a couple of slow corners between the fast sections with notable elevation changes, so we advise you to run plenty of practice laps with slightly adjusted camber and ride height especially.

F1 22 Austria track explained

With only ten corners on the entire circuit, lap times around Austria will be around 1:05, give or take a little depending on your car performance. Perhaps the most important corner is turn three, which is a very tight hairpin at the top of the second DRS zone, so getting a clean, fast exit out of here is essential. It’s a prime opportunity for a divebomb up the inside too, but if you brake too late you’ll go sailing on by and lose a lot of time.

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 14

14 Rear Wing Aero: 22

Transmission

Differential Adjustment On Throttle: 82

82 Differential Adjustment Off Throttle: 55

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.5

-2.5 Rear Camber: -1.1

-1.1 Front Toe: 0.05

0.05 Rear Toe: 0.2

Suspension

Front Suspension: 2

2 Rear Suspension: 7

7 Front Anti-Roll Bar: 2

2 Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 7

7 Front Ride Height: 3

3 Rear Ride Height: 4

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100

100 Brake Bias: 50

Tyres

Front Right Tyre Pressure: 24.8

24.8 Front Left Tyre Pressure: 24.8

24.8 Rear Right Tyre Pressure: 22.5

22.5 Rear Left Tyre Pressure: 22.5

That’s all for our best F1 22 Austria setup, which should see you contending with Verstappen and Leclerc if you’ve got the power in your car. Make sure you take a look at our F1 22 Jeddah setup guide to learn the best settings for the track with the most corners – 27 in total. Alternatively, our F1 22 review contains all our thoughts on this year’s instalment.