F1 22 Bahrain setup: best car settings for the first race

You’ll likely need the best F1 22 Bahrain setup for your very first race, because the career modes mimic the real world schedule. With it being the first race on the calendar, you’re unlikely to have any upgrades on your car (unless you’re in a later season), so getting your setup correct is imperative to achieving a decent result.

The best F1 22 Bahrain setup will depend on your racing style, car performance, and the evening weather conditions in the warm climate. As a starting point, we’ve got the car settings you need in this best racing game entry. The track features three DRS zones and 15 corners and always takes place in the evening, one of only a few races lit up by the floodlights. Run as many practice laps as you can to get used to your car for the rest of the season.

F1 22 Bahrain track explained

Bahrain as a whole is a fairly standard circuit, although the second sector is a windy section full of technical corners. Turn ten is especially important, because a smooth exit onto the straight is vital. Overtakes typically happen in the first corner though, as it comes after the long home straight. While you can do the same at turn 14, expect whoever you overtake to get you right back, much like Verstappen and Leclerc exchanging positions in the real Grand Prix earlier this year.

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 22

22 Rear Wing Aero: 25

Transmission

Differential Adjustment On Throttle: 88

88 Differential Adjustment Off Throttle: 58

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.5

-2.5 Rear Camber: -1.8

-1.8 Front Toe: 0.05

0.05 Rear Toe: 0.2

Suspension

Front Suspension: 9

9 Rear Suspension: 3

3 Front Anti-Roll Bar: 9

9 Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 3

3 Front Ride Height: 3

3 Rear Ride Height: 4

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100

100 Brake Bias: 52

Tyres

Front Right Tyre Pressure: 23.3

23.3 Front Left Tyre Pressure: 23.3

23.3 Rear Right Tyre Pressure: 22.5

22.5 Rear Left Tyre Pressure: 22.5

That's all for our best F1 22 Bahrain setup, which can set you up for some great upgrades if you net a good result.