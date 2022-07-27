F1 22 Imola setup: best car settings for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

What is the best F1 22 Imola setup? This Italian circuit provides plenty of fun and thrills with iconic corners such as the Acque Minerali and Piratella.

These corners also provide a challenge to drivers to balance their F1 22 Imola setup for tackling slow and fast technical corners while maintaining speed on the straights. The track itself is anti-clockwise and features one DRS zone and a speed trap in the third sector. It’s a very fast track, and requires drivers to manage the different challenges of varied corners and speeds.

F1 22 Imola setup explained

A balanced aerodynamic setup helps stability in the faster corners without being too punishing in the slower corners or the straights, while avoiding understeer. Imola is quite a bumpy track and high speeds can be hard on your car, so run a soft suspension and keep your on throttle differential balanced with these settings.

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 20

20 Rear Wing Aero: 32

Transmission

Differential Adjustment On Throttle: 77

77 Differential Adjustment Off Throttle: 54

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.7

-2.7 Rear Camber: -1.5

-1.5 Front Toe: 0.1

0.1 Rear Toe: 0.44

Suspension

Front Suspension: 10

10 Rear Suspension: 2

2 Front Anti-Roll Bar: 10

10 Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 2

2 Front Ride Height: 3

3 Rear Ride Height: 5

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100

100 Brake Bias: 50

Tyres

Front Right Tyre Pressure: 23.2

23.2 F ront Left Tyre Pressure: 23.2

23.2 Rear Right Tyre Pressure: 21.2

21.2 Rear Left Tyre Pressure: 21.2

Now you have the best F1 22 Imola setup for this Italian circuit. Check out our other race setups including the best F1 22 Austria setup, the best F1 22 Miami setup, and the best F1 22 Jeddah setup to create the best build for your car.